‘Bridgerton’: Fans Are Concerned Eloise’s Love Story Won’t Make Sense Now

Bridgerton has captured fans’ hearts since it first debuted in 2020. Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books, the show centers on the Bridgerton siblings are they find love.

Fans eagerly await season 3, which will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, they have become increasingly concerned that Eloise Bridgerton’s (Claudia Jessie) love story won’t make sense now.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel / Netflix

The ‘Bridgerton’ series order no longer follows the books

Quinn’s novels each follow one Bridgerton sibling as they try their hand at love in the marriage market. However, they are no longer following the order of the books. While book three focuses on Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love story, the third season will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are definitely planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

Since things are no longer going in the order of the books, fans are nervous that Eloise’s love story will no longer make sense.

It is a boon to have another intelligent woman in the Ton. pic.twitter.com/RonTEL8sq6 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 20, 2022

Phillip Crane and Eloise Bridgerton’s love story may not make sense now

Eloise’s love story is central to book four, To Sir Philip With Love. In Quinn’s novels, an older Eloise offers her condolence to Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) when her cousin — his late wife, Marina (Ruby Barker), dies. Fans will recall that Phillip married Marina, who was pregnant with his late brother’s children, so she would not be cast out of society. Following her death, he and Eloise begin a pen pal relationship before eventually meeting and marrying.

However, in the Bridgerton series, Marina is not related to the Bridgertons. Instead, she is a distant cousin of Penelope Featherington.

Since Marina has been such a central figure in the series, especially in season 1, a love story between Philip and Eloise seems farfetched. Moreover, since Marina and Eloise have no familial connection, there would be no reason for Eloise to offer her condolences to Sir Philip.

Much like the flowers come winter, friendship too may wilt, but all it takes is the change of seasons to have them bloom once more. pic.twitter.com/14PPT6yjPN — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 24, 2022

Eloise and Penelope must repair their friendship

Before anything happens with Eloise’s romantic life, she and Penelope must repair their friendship. The best friends had a major fight when Eloise discovered that Penelope was the real Lady Whistledown and that she’d disparaged Eloise in her gossip pamphlet to hide her identity.

However, since Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on Colin and Penelope, the pair must reconcile, or things will be tense and awkward. Moreover, Eloise could inform her brother about Penelope’s alter ego, and no good will likely come from that.

Moreover, if Colin senses that Eloise no longer trusts Penelope, their potential romance could be thrown off course.