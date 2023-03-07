‘Bridgerton’: Fans Are Convinced Sophie Beckett Has Been Cast

Bridgerton fans are still awaiting more details for season 3 of the series. However, they are convinced that Sophie Beckett has been cast in the show. The acclaimed Netflix drama loves to keep things under wraps, but fans believe that a clue to Benedict Bridgerton‘s (Luke Thompson) future will make her Bridgerton debut in season 3.

Here are some significant hints and clues about the actor who may step into Sophie’s shoes.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/ Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will premiere in 2023

Fans are thrilled that the third season of Bridgerton will debut sometime this year. This season will focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton). “Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” an official description reads via Twitter. “But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

Though Polin is a fan-favorite couple, fans believe an important character to Benedict Bridgeton has also been cast.

‘Bridgerton’ Sophie casting

Though filming for season 3 is winding down, and Netflix has not released any new information about the forthcoming season, fans believe they have discovered the actor who will portray Sophie Beckett in the series. Fans of the novels know that Sophie appears in the third book, An Offer From A Gentleman.

The illegitimate daughter of an earl, Sophie is treated as a servant by her evil stepmother. However, that doesn’t stop her from secretly attending a masked ball where she encounters Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) for the first time. The pair have an intense connection. However, they part ways without getting more details. Years later, Sophie appears at the Bridgerton household looking for a job.

According to her agency’s website via Startefacts, Welsh actor Banita Sandhu has been cast in a recurring role in Bridgerton as Sita Malhotra. Since there is no actual character with that name in the books, fans have been speculating that it’s a code name for Sophie Maria. Only time will tell.

‘Bridgerton’ books no longer define the show.

While the series is based on beloved novels, the books no longer define the show’s direction. Since Netflix has thrown out the book order in favor of their direction, some book loyalist has voiced their concern. However, for executive producer Shonda Rhimes and the rest of the crew, the series must move in a way that makes sense to show viewers.

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings, so there are eight books. We are planning on following each of their romantic stories,” Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

Some fans even believe that fans will have to wait until at least season 5 to see the romance between Sophie and Benedict play out, but only time will tell.