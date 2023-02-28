‘Bridgerton’: Fans Might Not See Benedict’s Story for Awhile

The timeless Netflix series Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books. The 19th-century set show centers on the Bridgerton siblings, who find love in the marriage market. Benedict (Luke Thompson) is the second oldest Bridgerton sibling following Anthony, but he seems more focused on his art and sex affairs than love.

Since fans know they will see Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) love story in season 3, Benedict’s story won’t be placed front and center for quite some time.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will center on Colin and Penelope

The Bridgerton TV series is no longer moving along the same timeline as the novels. Creator Shonda Rhimes has explained that while the books are a blueprint, the TV show will do things its own way. “There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are planning on following each of their romantic stories,” Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

Instead of centering Bendeict’s story in season 3, the new season will follow fan favorites, Colin and Penelope. “Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” an official description reads via Twitter. “But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

To win back Penelope’s friendship, Colin offers to help her gain favor in the marriage market.

Brothers B and C, for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/iAkzeAeB4D — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 21, 2022

Benedict Bridgerton’s story won’t be the focus of Season 3

Benedict’s love story is chronicled in Quinn’s third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman. The book follows Benedict as he falls for Sophie Beckett, the daughter of an earl who is forced into servitude by her evil stepmother. The pair meet at a ball and are enchanted with one another but lose touch. They cross paths again years later when Sophie begins working in the Bridgerton household.

While Benedict and Sophie’s love story won’t be told in season 3, fans may still get to meet Sophie in the upcoming season.

The younger brothers may have less duties, but they have just as much charm. pic.twitter.com/RscY1rDRUn — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 24, 2022

Benedict and Sophie could be the center of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5

Fans don’t believe that the fourth season of Bridgerton will get back to Benedict. Some believe that Eloise (Claudie Jessie), who has long shunned marriage and finding true love, will be the central focus of season 4.

Eloise’s love story is chronicled in Quinn’s fourth novel, To Sir Philip With Love. In the book, Eloise begins writing to Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) following the death of her cousin and his wife, Marina (Ruby Barker). The pair’s correspondence eventually evolves into a love story.

However, in the series, Marina is Penelope’s cousin, not Eloise. Amid the fallout between Penelope and Eloise and teasing a romance with Eloise in season 2, fans believe Benedict and Sophie’s love story will likely wait until season 5.