‘Bridgerton’: Fans Think Season 1 Is Better Than Season 2

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest successes. Set in the early 19th century, the series focuses on the marriage market in Regency Era Britain. Based on the books by Julia Quinn, the series centers on the affluent Bridgerton family as the siblings try to find love.

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in the works, but fans are still debating over the series’ first two seasons. In fact, many fans still think that Season 1 is better than Season 2.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is in the works

Filming for the third season of Bridgerton is currently in the works. The forthcoming season will spotlight Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, things will be rocky between the pair when the season opens.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Until Season 3 drops, fans have debated which season has been the best thus far.

Fans think Season 1 is better than Season 2

Daphne (Phoebe Dynover) and Simon (Rage-Jean Page) romance stood at the center of Season 1, while Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) story was the topic of Season 2. Though Kate is a book favorite, fans claim that they love the first season of Bridgerton over the second.

Fans hated the fact that Anothony and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) made it down the aisle, which isn’t something that happened in the book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Moreover, unlike the series, Edwina was never really in love with Anthony.

Fans learned that Penelope was Lady Whistledown back in Season 1, which meant there was no real mystery around the character in the second season.

Finally, perhaps the biggest gripe of all, Jean Page did not return to the series for the second season, leaving fans feeling the void of Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

Simone Ashley says the world isn’t ready for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Fans may still debate their love for Season 1 over Season 2. Still, Ashley says everyone should be bracing themselves for Season 3. “[Penelope’s] galloping, she’s long, long into the sunset,” Ashley told People. “I’m so excited for everyone to see Luke and Nicola’s season. They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it. I think the world’s not ready. They’re both stunning, both such talented actors.”

Like the previous Bridgerton seasons, fans should also expect things between Penelope and Colin to get super steamy. Ashley told E! News that people should brace themselves for “condensation central.”

Either way, fans are thrilled to see the Bridgerton Universe expanding.

