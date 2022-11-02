‘Bridgerton’ Fans Want A Kanthony Spinoff, But It’s Probably Not Going to Happen

The Netflix period drama, Bridgerton, began with the tumultuous love story between Daphne Bridgerton and Simone Bassett. Their story ended with a happily-ever-after and allowed for a new love story in Bridgerton Season 2. The season focused on the playboy Anthony Bridgerton who only wishes to marry out of duty and not love. But he gets caught in a love triangle with the Sharma sisters that ends in true love with Kate. While a happy ending, fans are not over Kanthony and hope to see a Bridgerton spinoff, but the creators are rejecting it.

Kanthony in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 finale

What happened to Kate and Anthony in the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 finale and afterward?

The second season was inarguably more popular than the first season. It was steamy, hot, irresistible, romantic, and frustrating. Anthony looks for a bride to uphold his family duty as a viscount and oldest son. Fans also learn his fear of commitment comes from his father’s sudden death and its effect on his mother.

As the series progressed, he found no viable suitor until the introduction of Kate and Edwina Sharma. Kate is considered a spinster past her prime to marry. But in reality, she only hopes to find her sister a good husband and to uphold the family. When Anthony sets his sights on Edwina, Kate forbids it after learning his true motives. Stuck in a love triangle, Kate refuses his feeling for the sake of Edwina.

Bridgeton Season 2 was a whirlwind of drama that ended with true love. Edwina makes the final decision not to marry Anthony. It leaves Anthony and Kate to face their feelings. But sadly, they get married off-screen and, in the finale, live happily married at the family estate.

The characters are set to return for Bridgerton Season 3, as the books continue their story as guest characters with children. While Bridgerton Season 3 and the following seasons will focus on the love story of each sibling, fans want more of Kanthony in a spinoff.

‘Bridgerton’ creators have no desire to create a Kanthony spinoff or spinoffs in general

Each book installment details the love stories of each Bridgerton sibling. The third season was confirmed to focus on Penelope and Colin’s love story. But fans will still see the family and Kanthony in Bridgerton Season 3. Fans are excited about their return but are eager for more. Unlike Daphne and Simon, Anthony and Kate are the viscount and viscountess of the family, meaning they are more heavily involved.

While fans want more Kanthony, Bridgerton executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers explain a spinoff is likely not to happen. In an interview with Town & Country, they logically explain why.

“I don’t know what story would be told. The beauty of this show is that we get to tell a complete love story from beginning to end with a happy ending every season. We don’t have to manufacture reasons why a couple can’t be together, we let them have their actual happy moment. And so, there are no spinoffs to be had because we’d have to find some reason to break a couple up, and that feels very artificial,” explained Rhimes. Beers adds, “Or just watch a couple just be happy.”

To the creators and producers, Bridgerton has a specific charm. Focusing on new stories each season allows for storyline freshness and knowing that the previous couple is happy forever. A Kanthony spinoff would not be as fun without some drama, which Beers and Rhonda do not want to explore.

Simone Ashley hopes ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will continue Kanthony’s story

Since the first season, Penelope was harboring her deep feelings for Colin. But he was too busy focusing on a new woman of the ton to realize how she felt. It got more complicated in Bridgerton Season 2 while Kanthony was developing. By the end of the season, Colin breaks Penelope’s heart.

Bridgerton Season 3’s synopsis explains Colin returns from his travels and gets the cold shoulder from his longtime friend. Having moved on from her feelings, Penelope decides to seek a husband. With the hope of staying in Penelope’s life, Colin helps her, but his growing feelings get in the way.

Penelope and Colin may be the focus, but actor Simone Ashley still hopes the third season will include Kate and Anthony’s story after marriage. Ashley explains to Entertainment Tonight, “I think she has much to learn from Anthony. They’ll be two little partners. I’d love to see them have a baby, to put it simply. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won’t.”

The books have Kate and Anthony living happily married and having four children. Fans can remember the small Easter Egg in the seconds season when Anthony shows Kate four fingers before they dance at the grand ball.

