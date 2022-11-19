‘Bridgerton’: It’s Time to Recast the Duke of Hastings, Fans Say

Regé-Jean Page, who co-starred with Phoebe Dynevor in the first season of the critically acclaimed Netflix show Bridgerton, decided not to return for the second season. Every time Daphne showed up in season two, she gave an excuse for why the Duke didn’t come with her, even though viewers knew full well that Page had elected not to return.

Although each season of Bridgerton is meant to concentrate on just a couple of characters—much like the Julia Quinn novels—the absence of Simon in season 2 was noted, prompting speculation over whether the show should recast the role in future seasons.

What did Regé-Jean Page say about recasting Simon Basset on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Despite speculation that Page would return as the Duke of Hastings in future seasons of Bridgerton, he clarified on Instagram that he would not be returning for season 3. “No, I’m not going back to the show. The papers made that one up,” he wrote, alongside a photo of him and Jonathan Bailey at Milan Fashion Week. Page has made it clear he’s done with Bridgerton and is focusing on a film career.

When questioned by Variety in July if Bridgerton should simply recast Simon to bring the Duke back for fans, the actor responded, “They’re free to do as they like. Shonda and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

One must simply marry their best friend. pic.twitter.com/Oh91XJl9uK — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 30, 2021

Page acknowledged the positive reception he has received for portraying Simon, the initially cold suitor who marries Daphne at the end of Bridgerton’s first season.

Shonda Rhimes told People that she wasn’t shocked by Page’s departure. She acknowledged his accomplishments but argued that including him in seasons centered on other characters would be illogical. Rhimes did say that the program had offered Page a return when “everyone lost their heads” after Page left, but he had turned it down.

It might be time for ‘Bridgerton’ to recast the Duke of Hastings

8 2 M I L L I O N



with love



From all of us



To all of you



??❤️?#BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/NhVMdQRcXi — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) January 27, 2021

While season 1 of Bridgerton focused on a complete story arc for Simon and Daphne, the news of Regé-Jean Page’s departure was shocking. Without the actor, who had been perhaps the best part of the first season, it was hard to imagine what the series would be like going ahead.

The way the Bridgerton books are put together helps sell the idea that there are more than one or two main characters in the series. Still, Simon and Daphne continued to be a part of the story in the books, even if only in a small way.

So far, there has been no confirmation on whether Bridgerton showrunners will bring Simon back. However, the character’s absence from the show’s second season felt too hard to explain at some crucial moments, like Anthony’s wedding. And since Page has ruled out a return to the role, it might be time for Bridgerton to recast the Duke of Hastings.

Commenting on whether the show should recast Simon, one Reddit user said, “The character should be recast. It makes no sense that this close family never sees the Duke of Hastings ever again, who is also supposed to be one of Anthony’s best friends.”

Who could replace Regé-Jean Page as Simon?

Lucien Laviscount on Bridgerton when!!!! pic.twitter.com/7NCzTJ6kAb — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 11, 2022

Some Bridgerton fans might laugh at the thought of Page being replaced, but others aren’t opposed to it. Some have proposed replacing the Duke with Lucien Laviscount, who played Emily’s love interest Alfie in the second season of Emily in Paris. Laviscount has actually shared the screen with Phoebe Dynevor in the TV show, Snatch.

Other fans suggested Alfred Enoch, the actor who played Wes Gibbins on How to Get Away With Murder. “They should recast RJP with Alfred Enoch to play Simon in Season 3,” one Reddit user suggested.”

Other actors who have been recommended for the Duke’s role include Aldis Hodge, Nick Sagar, Algee Smith, and Ncuti Gatwa. While some RJP fans were upset that he left Bridgerton, others were happy to see him go, hoping he’ll take on more high-profile acting roles in the future.

