‘Bridgerton’: Jonathan Bailey Filmed 1 Intimate Scene in Extremely Hot Weather: ‘They Had to De-Shine My Bottom’

The first season of Bridgerton immediately enthralled fans with its diversity, costuming, and storylines. Daphne and Simon captivated audiences with their reluctant chemistry and eventual hookup that resulted in marriage.

However, many audiences loved the season due to its steamy intimate scenes, which season 2 significantly lacked. Filming a love scene in hot weather can be tricky, and Jonathan Bailey said it involved some awkward makeup corrections.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Jonathan Bailey had to film an intimate scene in extremely hot weather

Bridgerton‘s sex scenes have become an integral part of the plot at this point. The show distinguished itself from other period pieces quite early on. Three minutes into the first episode of season 1, fans quickly learned that they weren’t in a buttoned-up Jane Austen-esque period drama. The first sex scene in the entire series featured the eldest Bridgerton pinning his lover to a tree while a man kept lookout.

Anthony and his opera singer mistress Siena [Sabrina Bartlett] had a pretty intense and passionate relationship during the first season of Bridgerton. Anthony was more focused on helping his sister Daphne find a suitor than he was on finding a wife of his own.

Given he is a rich man, society wasn’t that bothered by what he did in his spare time, even if it involved visiting brothels or having sex outside of marriage. Him and Siena having sex under the tree with his bottom out made for one passionate love-making scene, but Bailey wasn’t comfortable with it, given how hot it was outside, and everyone was sweating.

In a joint Netflix cast interview, Bailey said,

“First day on set was intimate and exposing. It was a scene with Sabrina Bartlett where we first meet Anthony with his bottom out. I got to know the makeup department intimately as well because they had to de-shine my bottom.”

‘Bridgerton’ uses a surprising sex prop

The talented Bridgerton cast has immense chemistry with one another. It’s, therefore, easy to see why almost every love scene seems believable. However, we have intimacy coordinators to thank for that as, without their work, we wouldn’t see those intimate scenes we’ve grown so fond of.

Speaking to Radio Times, Bailey revealed how a few cushions and a surprising prop go the distance in making a love scene appear real. He said, “There are new tricks to the trade- little cushions- and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball.”

Bailey shared that when doing a sex scene, there have to be at least three barriers between the actors. “There are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically,” he added. The actor acknowledged that filming the love scenes can be awkward, but they make for fun moments.

What to expect for the third season of ‘Bridgerton’

Although the show has toned down the sex scenes, it’s too early to say whether season 3 of Bridgerton will have many sex scenes, but Nicola Coughlan has dropped hints the bodice-ripper style of season one might make a comeback.

The third season will focus on Colin and Penelope’s relationship. Colin has always regarded Penelope as a close friend, but Penelope wishes for more. In the third season, Colin will help Penelope find a suitor, and when his lessons start working too well, he will be forced to reconsider his feelings for Penelope.

Season two pushed Penelope out of the background and gave her more screen time, but it ended with a rift between her and her best friend, Eloise, who discovered Penelope was Lady Whistledown.

