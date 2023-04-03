‘Bridgerton’: Lady Danbury Has a Close Connection to 1 of the Bridgerton Siblings Through Marriage

There is still a long way to go regarding the Bridgerton universe. Each season will focus on one love story of the siblings, detailed in Julia Quinn’s books. So far, fans have only seen Anthony and Daphne’s, with Bridgerton Season 3 focusing on Colin’s. When fans see Hyacinth Bridgerton’s marriage, fans will be in for a surprise. Lady Danbury has a grand secret yet to be revealed in Bridgerton, and it is connected to Hyacinth’s marriage.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for ‘It’s In His Kiss’ Bridgerton book.]

Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Hyacinth is the youngest Bridgerton in the original books

Lady Bridgerton had eight children in the books and the Netflix series. Anthony is the oldest of the boys and children and became the Viscount after his father’s death. Meanwhile, Daphne is the oldest of the daughters and the first to get married to Simon Bassett. With Netflix’s Bridgerton planning to adapt each love story of the siblings, fans wonder who is the last to get married.

According to the Bridgerton Wiki, Hyacinth is the youngest and the eighth child. Her siblings are much older than her, so she often spends time with her brother Gregory. He is only two years older than her. In the series, fans see them together, causing a bit of mischief in a fit of giggles. While Hyacinth is the youngest of the Bridgerton family, she is not the last to get married.

Her love story takes place in “It’s In His Kiss” book. It is the seventh book of the Quinn series and occurs before Gregory’s story. But fans may be surprised to learn how Lady Danbury factors into Hyancinth’s Bridgerton story and her marriage.

Lady Danbury’s grandson married Hyacinth in ‘Bridgerton’ books

While Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Stroy will finally reveal more about Lady Danbury’s past, will it mention her grand secret? Lady Danbury’s secret is tied to Hyancinth’s marriage in the future Bridgerton season. According to Julia Quinn’s website, Hyacinth’s love story develops thanks to a mystery.

In “It’s In His Kiss,” the leading male hero is Gareth St. Clair. He finds himself in a predicament when his father, who loathes him, is determined to take his inheritance and ruin his life. The only way for Gareth to save himself is by uncovering the secrets in an old family diary. But it is written in Italian.

My word, one can only imagine the protection his Lordship shall showcase when young Hyacinth is to enter the market… pic.twitter.com/tTXG9RyOxR — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 25, 2021

He soon crosses paths with Hyacinth at the Smythe-Smith musical. Like many, her outspoken yet intelligent nature enthralls him. With her help, they decipher the diary and uncover its secrets. All the while, they fall in love. What is the grand connection to Lady Danbury and their marriage in Bridgerton?

In the books, it is revealed that Lady Danbury does have children, despite the series not revealing it. Her daughter, Anne, had a child out of wedlock. The child was Gareth St. Claire. The man that Hyacinth will end up marrying in the series and books is none other than Lady Danbury’s grandson. The books do not make a grand deal of the matter, but fans will have to find out for themselves the small details.

Julia Quinn knew Hyacinth would marry Lady Danbury’s grandson

On Quinn’s website, the author gives some inside information on the development of the storyline. Spoilers ahead, as the author did reveal that Gareth is Lady Danbury’s grandson. But she always knew she wanted the two families to intersect in marriage.

Will Tilston as Gregory and Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 | via Netflix

“I knew Hyacinth was going to fall in love with Lady Danbury’s grandson, so I thought I’d set it up by having Hyacinth read to Lady D once a week,” said Quinn. But the prologue to the book reveals more about Lady Danbury’s daughter, Anne.

“Gareth had few memories of his mother, who had died in an accident when he was five, but even he could recall her tousling his hair and laughing about how he was never serious,” reads the prologues. Fans also learned that he was meant to marry a woman named Mary Winthrop. Seeing how Netflix’s Bridgerton will flesh out Lady Danbury’s secret will be interesting. The first chapter of “It’s In His Kiss” revealed that the Bridgertons know all about Gareth.