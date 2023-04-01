‘Bridgerton’: Lady Danbury Has a Scandalous Secret the Netflix Series Has Not Explored Yet

Netflix’s Bridgerton is all about scandal and gossip that takes place in the Julia Quinn books. The series has, so far, closely followed the book storyline for each Bridgerton sibling’s love story and supporting characters. But Bridgerton has one big secret that has not yet been revealed with Lady Danbury and her past. Will the series one day explore it, or will fans see it in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Lady Danbury and Simon’s baby in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Lady Danbury is proud to be a widow in ‘Bridgerton’

Since the first season, Lady Danbury has been a force to be reckoned with. From the get-go, she was never seen with a husband or children. Bridgerton focuses on how Lady Danbury was the ward of Simon Bassett after his mother’s death during childbirth. Being a close friend of his mother, Lady Danbury became a mother-like figure for him.

As the series progressed, it became clearer that Lady Danbury has a kind heart and only hopes for the best regarding love. Bridgerton Season 2 also proved that she does not judge people for their indiscretions. She willingly opened her home to Mary Sharma and her two daughters for the courting season. There was some gossip surrounding Mary in Bridgerton Season 2. She was known by the ton for having moved to India to marry a working-class man who was already a father.

Lady Danbury could have cared less and considered it a prime example of true love. She also pushed Kate to break free of her spinster image in Bridgerton Season 2. Kate argues that Lady Danbury is more than happy alone, but she retaliated by saying she was once happily married but is now a widow. Her independence came from due diligence and the loss of her husband.

While fans may not know much about Lady Danbury and her background, the Bridgerton books reveal she has a scandalous secret.

Lady Danbury has a daughter who had a child in the books

Throughout the two seasons of Bridgerton, there is never a detailed story of Lady Danbury’s husband or their marriage. The series does not address if she had children or where they are. The original Bridgerton books reveal that Lady Danbury has a scandalous secret the series has not revealed.

According to Screen Rant, Lady Danbury did have children, but one of them committed a grave error considered detrimental in the Regency era. The books explained that Lady Danbury has a daughter named Anne, but there is a secret. Her daughter got pregnant out of wedlock. Fans may recall the grand scandal that ensued with Marina when the Featheringtons learned she was pregnant with her lover’s child.

Cyril Nri and Arsema Thomas as Lord and Lady Danbury in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

The Regency era did not take lightly a young woman getting pregnant while still unmarried. But there is even more to the story of Lady Danbury’s daughter. Anne has a son named Gareth St. Clair. Fans of the books may find his name familiar for a big reason. Gareth ends up marrying Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest daughter in It’s In His Kiss.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ might explore Lady Danbury’s secret

The Bridgerton prequel series will give fans the backstory they have desperately wanted about Queen Charlotte’s youth and her marriage to King George III. But the prequel will also focus on her friendships with Bridgerton characters Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton before her marriage.

Fans also see a young Lady Danbury and her much older husband in the trailers. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story could explore Lady Danbury’s marriage and her children. But how much of her story will unfold is not clear. Seeing as Anne had a child out of wedlock, it may be that young Charlotte helps her dear friend hide the truth.

While Charlotte becomes a gossip-loving queen, Lady Danbury became her closest friend and ally when she arrived in Great Britain. Knowing the scandal that could arise, she decides to help her friend from becoming the gossip of the nation.

There is also the possibility that Bridgerton is holding off on revealing Lady Danbury’s secret until the final season. Netflix announced they plan to adapt the Bridgerton siblings’ love stories. Hyacinth will likely be the second to last season. Shonda Rhimes will develop the Bridgerton storyline for Lady Danbury’s secret and grandson, Gareth, to be introduced to spark the needed love story.