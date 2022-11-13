‘Bridgerton’: Lady Whistledown Will Get a Lot Worse in Season 3

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series, Bridgerton is the biggest show on Netflix. The series focuses on love, family, romance, and the Bridgerton family.

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in the works. Fans learned in the first season that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was responsible for the popular gossip pamphlet Lady Whistledown. In Season 3, Whistledown is expected to get even worse.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’| Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope Featherington will stand at the center of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Thus far, Bridgerton has followed the same order as Julia Quinn’s book series. However, for Season 3, Netflix is switching things up. The forthcoming season will center on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

For Coughlan, she’s happy that during season 3, Penelope will also be focused on herself. “She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” Coughlan told E! News about Penelope. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

More than that, Colin and Penelope won’t actually be on the same page when the season opens. “Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Season 3. The story of Colin and Penelope. #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/btdWZ5Gvrv — shondaland tv (@shondaland) May 16, 2022

Lady Whistledown will get a lot worse in Season 3

Now that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) knows that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, their friendship hangs in the balance. More than that, Penelope may go to extremes with the social pamphlet gossiper to protect her secret.

First and foremost, Lady Whistledown must prevent her identity from spreading even further. Since she and Eloise aren’t on good terms, Penelope might be even more paranoid about others finding out her secret, which could make her even harsher in the gossip pamphlet.

Moreover, once she begins pursuing something romantic with Colin, we’re sure that Penelope will want to hide the fact that she’s Lady Whistledown at all costs. If not, it could cost her the relationship she’s yearned for.

Let’s just hope that Penelope gets Eloise to forgive her for tarnishing her reputation before the end of the season.

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, perhaps your eyes are giving away what your lips are too scared to say. pic.twitter.com/u6CXIbQ0AV — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 8, 2022

Penelope may have a new antagonist in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

In addition to dealing with Lady Whistledown and her own romance with Colin, Penelope may have a new antagonist in the third season of Bridgerton. Black Sails alum Hannah New will join the third season of Bridgerton as Lady Tilley Arnold. Deadline reports that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

We don’t know much about Lady Tilley, but she seems to be an iconic woman who could give Penelope and, in turn, Lady Whistledown a run for her money.

