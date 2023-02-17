‘Bridgerton’: A New Video Suggests a Major Twist With Colin and Penelope’s Wedding

Bridgerton Season 3 will debut on Netflix at some point this year. Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books, the series follows the affluent Bridgerton siblings as they find love in Regency-era London. Season 3 will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

However, a new video suggests some major chaos at Colin and Penelope’s wedding.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Who will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 be about?

This season of Bridgerton will showcase the bond between Penelope and Colin, going from platonic to romantic.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

Does Penelope marry Colin Bridgerton?

In Quinn’s novels, Penelope and Colin do eventually tie the knot. However, there will be a ton of drama between them at first. The pair won’t even be on speaking terms when the season premiere. Fans will recall that Penelope overheard Colin telling his friends he would never view her romantically.

It looks like Penelope will be focusing on other suitors when season 3 begins. “I’ve heard there’s a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it,” Coughlan told E! News. “Into London society.”

Moreover, a newly leaked behind-the-scenes video showed extras waiting outside a London chapel, meaning that whatever happens in this particular wedding scene will be kept under wraps.

Eloise Bridgerton could sabotage Colin and Penelope’s relationship

Since Eloise knows about Penelope’s alter ego Lady Whistledown, she could use this information to sabotage her former friend’s relationship with her brother. More than that, knowing Eloise’s anger at her friend for using Lady Whistledown to tarnish her reputation, the major twist at Colin and Penelope’s wedding could involve her.

If the two don’t repair their relationship before Polin makes it down the aisle, we could see Eloise taking matters into her own hands out of anger. There have been hints that something very dark happens. After all, filming was delayed briefly because the executive producer thought a certain plot point was too dark.

“Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it,” a source told Daily Mail. “We have been told that it needs the fun back, so there are changes, which of course, means delays. One thing is for sure, though, the production team wants to get it right for Bridgerton fans, so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past. There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with, so she wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.”