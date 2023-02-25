‘Bridgerton’: Nicola Coughlan Revealed a Hilarious Wig Mishap From Season 3

Filming for Bridgerton Season 3 is underway in the U.K. The acclaimed series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books of the same name. It is slated to debut sometime this year. Season 3 will center on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, now that the pair are at odds, it will take some time for their romance to blossom.

Coughlan has spent many long days and nights filming and just shared a wig mishap from set.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Nicola Coughlan says ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be very different

Fans are used to Penelope fawning over Colin. However, things will be very different when the third season of Bridgerton premieres. A TV critic revealed their Bridgerton gift box on Twitter, which had an official synopsis of the upcoming season. It read, “Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

With Polin at odds at the beginning of the season, Coughlan also shared that season 3 will have a different vibe. She told E! News it’s “gonna be a lot different.” She added, “[Penelope] finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself.”

Nicola Coughlan revealed a wig mishap from set

In addition to the romance and the drama, Bridgerton is known for its intricate costuming and design. The actors have even spoken about some of the corset mishaps they’ve experienced in the past. Now, as the final days of filming season 3 are coming to a close, Coughlan shared a mishap she had with one of her Penelope wigs on social media.

Coughlan shared a meme of former president Donald Trump, his infamous combover hairstyle, and a snap of her after removing her Bridgerton wig. Pursing her lips together in a very trump-like manner, the actor captioned the photo, “What I looked like today when my wig came off.”

While this is hilarious, fans are super eager to see Penelope’s new glam look debuts on Bridgerton later this year.

‘Bridgerton’ cast for season 3

The Bridgerton cast is expanding, while some familiar faces have exited, including Phoebe Dynevor, who potrays Daphne Bridgerton, and Ruby Stokes, who starred as Francesca Bridgerton. The rest of the cast is returning. Additionally, a slew of new people are joining the cast.

Hannah New has been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. Deadline is reporting that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.” Some fans believe she will be a new confidant for Penelope who is still grieving her loss friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

Moreover, E! News revealed that Daniel Francis, Sam Philips, and James Phoon will join the cast as eligible bachelor’s on the marriage market. Fans assume that at least one of these gentlemen will be a major contender for Penelope’s heart.