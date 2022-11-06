‘Bridgerton’: Penelope and Colin Won’t Be on Good Terms at the Beginning of Season 3

Bridgerton has been a staple on Netflix since it debuted back in 2020. Based on the acclaimed Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn, fans have been enraptured in the glamour and romance of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Season 3 is currently in the works, and fan favorites, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will be at the center of the new season.

Though this is Polin’s love story, fans might be intrigued to know that the pair won’t be on good terms when Season 3 of Bridgerton opens.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is based on the book ‘Romancing Mr. Bridgerton’

Thus far, Bridgerton has followed the same timeline as Quinn’s novels. However, the third season of the series will skip over Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Beckett’s love story, which is centered in book three of the Bridgerton books, An Offer From A Gentleman.

Instead, Season 3 will focus on the events of book four, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which chronicles the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

However, it certainly won’t be a romance right from the start of the season. “She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” Coughlan told E! News about Penelope. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

Penelope and Colin won’t be on good terms at the beginning of Season 3

While Season 3 is slated to show the romance between Colin and Penelope, the pair won’t exactly be on good terms when the season opens. Fans will recall Colin dismissing Penelope as “just” his sister’s best friend, humiliating her since she’s forever had a crush on him.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

As Penelope becomes more assertive and confident, Colin will undoubtedly be drawn to her in a way that he never expected.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be ‘super steamy’

Though Penelope and Colin won’t exactly be on the best terms when the season opens, fans know that the pair are destined to be together. In the end, just like the first and second seasons of Bridgerton, things will end up in a very sexy place.

“I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Simone Ashley, who portrays Kate Sharma in the series, told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.”

She also explained that in addition to the incredible writing and talent in the forthcoming season, things will “get super steamy.” Ashley described Season 3 as “condensation central.”

