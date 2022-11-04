‘Bridgerton’: Penelope’s Antagonist for Season 3 May Have Just Been Revealed

Netflix’s Bridgerton has dazzled fans from the beginning. Based on the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, the series centers on the affluent families of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Season 3 is currently in the works and will follow fan favorites; Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Though romance stands at the center, a new cast member may also be an adversary for Penelope when Season 3 of Bridgerton opens.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Finally Watching ‘Bridgerton’ and She’s ‘Not OK’

Penelope and Collin’s romance will be at the center of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Penelope and Colin are finally getting their chance at romance in Bridgerton Season 3. Fans of the series know that Penelope has long-held a crush on Colin, though he’s only ever seen her as a friend. “She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” Coughlan told E! News about Penelope. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

When Season 3 opens, Penelope will be putting herself first. “Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Penelope’s antagonist for Season 3 may have just been revealed

While Penelope will be focused on herself and her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, she will likely have some adversaries. Currently, she is on bad terms with her best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Additionally, a new character has been added to the cast, which might prove to be an issue for Penelope.

Black Sails alum Hannah New has been cast in the third season of Bridgerton as Lady Tilley Arnold. Deadline reports that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

To be honest, she sounds like a woman to be admired. It’s possible that Eloise could get close to Lady Tilley, further upsetting Eloise and Penelope’s relationship.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be extremely sexy

Bridgerton has been known to bring the heat. The chemistry between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in Season 1 and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Season 2 has been off the charts.

In the third season, Colin and Penelope will have their own steamy sexy moments. Ashley told E! News that the new season will “get super steamy.” She described it as “condensation central.”

Still, because Polin won’t be on good terms when the new season opens, fans should brace themselves for a delicious slow burn.

RELATED: Is ‘Bridgerton’ Historically Accurate?