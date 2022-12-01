‘Bridgerton’: Penelope Will Have a Brand New Look for Season 3

Bridgerton has captivated Netflix audiences since the series first premiered. The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. Set in the early 19th century, the show chronicles the marriage market of the era.

Season 3 will showcase the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Penelope is also slated to get a brand-new look in the upcoming season.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Colin’s friendship will be fractured at the beginning of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Though they’ve been friends all of their lives, Penelope has always been in love with Colin. However, that all changed at the end of Season 2 when she overheard him telling his friends, he would never see her in a romantic light.

Now when Season 3 opens, the duo won’t be on a good path. “Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Penelope will have a brand-new look

In the first two seasons of Bridgerton, Penelope was constantly subjected to her mother’s horrible sense of fashion. She was stuck wearing wretched yellow gowns that clashed horribly with her red hair. Now, it appears in Season 3 that she is getting a complete makeover.

In photos from the Season 3 set, Coughlan was seen sporting a brand-new look. Dressed in character, she had much more of a high glam makeup look that included a smoky eye, blush, and an ornately styled updo with her curls framing her face.

It’s clear that Penelope is making a statement in Season 3, and fans think she is getting some tips from a brand-new friend. At the end of Season 2, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) discovered that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, fracturing their friendship forever.

Now, newcomer Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) could be Penelope’s new confidante.

Deadline reports that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is slated to be extremely sexy

With a brand new look and self-confidence, when Penelope finally does connect with Colin romantically, fans can expect fireworks. After all, the tension between the pair has been brewing for years, and when they finally give in to their feelings, it’s bound to be electric.

Simone Ashley, who stars as Kate Sharma in the 19th-century-set series, has called the new season “condensation central.” “I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.”

Fans can’t wait to see how this all comes together; it’s bound to be electric.

