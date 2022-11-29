‘Bridgerton’: Penelope and Colin Will Have a Lot of Tension in Season 3

Bridgerton is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Based on the best selling book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton showcases friendship, love, family, and romance in 19th century Britian. The third season is set to follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Bridgerton fans should buckle up because the pair will have a lot of tension in season 3.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’| Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Colin won’t be on good terms when ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 premieres

Though Penelope has been in love with Colin for years, she was devastated at the end of Season 2 when she overheard him disparaging her to his friends. Colin told his friends that he wouldn’t ever think of courting Penelope, which hurt her feelings and effectively ruined their friendship.

Though Netflix has not revealed how much time will pass between the Bridgerton Season 2 finale and the Season 3 premiere, we do know that the pair won’t be on good terms.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Penelope and Colin will have a lot of tension in Season 3

Fans were actually stunned to learn that Season 3 would center Penelope and Colin. Until now, the Netflix series had followed the same order as Quinn’s novels. Many had assumed that Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) story would be next since it’s chronicled in Quinn’s third book, An Offer From A Gentleman. However, for season 3, the events from book four, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton will be out front and center and fans can expect to see a lot of tension.

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time,” new showrunner Jess Brownell told Variety. “Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people.” She added,

I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.

There is nothing like a new season that brings the chance to say what one has previously left unsaid. pic.twitter.com/pEAdyOK9cb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 19, 2022

A new character will shake everything up in the ‘Bridgerton’ Universe

In addition to Penelope, Colin, and their respective families, fans should expect to see some new faces in Bridgerton Season 3. As fans know, Penelope had a massive falling out with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) at the end of Season 2, when Eloise discovered she was behind Lady Whistledown. To make matters worse, Penelope had a hand in ruining Elosie’s reputation.

Now, Penelope will have to seek out friendship elsewhere. It seems that she could find companionship with a newcomer, Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). According to Deadline, Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

We think Lady Tilley could teach Penelope a lot about self-confidence.