‘Bridgerton’: Penelope’s Journey in the TV Show Will Look Very Different From the Book

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. Set in the early 19th century, the series focuses on love, destiny, and the desire to be your own person amid a stifling time period.

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in production. The upcoming season will center on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, fans of Quinn’s books should expect some major differences in Penelope’s journey.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’| Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin

From the first season of Bridgerton, Penelope has lusted after her best friend Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) older brother Colin. Now, the pair will finally get their chance at love. However, it won’t be an immediate romance.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

It will also be interesting to see how Eloise and Penelope navigate their relationship now that Eloise knows her best friend is Lady Whistledown. This should be especially dramatic considering the fact that Penelope betrayed Eloise to protect her identity as the gossip columnist.

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, perhaps your eyes are giving away what your lips are too scared to say. pic.twitter.com/u6CXIbQ0AV — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 8, 2022

Penelope’s journey in Season 3 will be a lot different from her journey in the books

While the third season of Bridgerton will focus on Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, fans shouldn’t expect Penelope’s storyline to mirror the book. After all, in the novel, Colin only begins taking a romantic interest in Penelope after she loses nearly 30 pounds.

Clearly, suggesting that someone needs to lose weight to find love is extremely problematic and it’s doubtful that Netflix will keep that storyline.

Instead, fans are hoping that as Penelope becomes more sure of herself, rejecting her mother’s rules, Colin will see her for the strong and vibrant woman that she is. We’d also love to see who Colin’s competition for Penelope’s heart will be.

My, my, there certainly is a lot happening here. pic.twitter.com/YIHjKjukAf — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) August 30, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be very sexy

In addition to body positivity and seeing two fan favorites finally get together, fans will also be delighted to know that the forthcoming season of Bridgerton will be super steamy. It might take some time for Penelope and Colin to find themselves on the same page. However, when they do, fans can expect fireworks on the screen.

Simone Ashley, who stars as Kate Sharma, called the new season “condensation central.” “I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.”

Hopefully, fans will see new episodes in early 2023.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Finally Watching ‘Bridgerton’ and She’s ‘Not OK’