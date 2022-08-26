‘Bridgerton’: Regé-Jean Page Calls Simon a ‘Regency F***boy’

Bridgerton star Regé-JeanPage has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to the Netflix series. Despite this, some fans can’t help but remain hopeful. However, the series is moving past Daphne and Simon and on to the other Bridgerton children’s love stories. Page also isn’t mincing words about his character’s behavior at the start of the series.

Simon Basset refuses to marry at the start of ‘Bridgerton’

Regé-Jean Page portrayed the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset in Bridgerton Season 1. Simon is determined never to marry, so he won’t produce an heir. His refusal to bear children comes from spite for his father, who wanted nothing to do with him as a child because of his stutter.

Simon has his share of casual affairs but eventually agrees to pretend to court Daphne. Of course, the pair eventually fall in love. However, the Duke lies to Daphne, telling her that he can’t have children rather than that he doesn’t want to. By the end of the series, the pair have a son together.

Regé-Jean Page discusses his character’s story arc

While Phoebe Dynevor appeared in Bridgerton Season 2, Regé-Jean Page did not. The actor has also made it clear that he won’t be returning for season 3. Page posted an Instagram photo with Anthony actor Jonathan Bailey. The captain read, “The boys are back in town. (No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.).”

While Page appreciated the love he’s received from Bridgerton fans, he points out that Simon isn’t the greatest guy at the start of the series. “We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific,” he told Variety.

“He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across.” Page continued, adding that the first season nicely wrapped up his character’s journey. “And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

This interview echoes a sentiment Page made in a previous discussion with Variety. “Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne,” he said in 2021. “I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending.”

Regé-Jean Page says some fans initially took issue with his casting in ‘Bridgerton’

Despite fans clamoring for Regé-Jean Page’s return to Bridgerton, the actor says that some initially took issue with his casting as Simon. Season 1 is based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Duke and I, where Simon is described as having “icy blue” eyes.

“I’m going to shout out [the book’s] Brazilian fans specifically because they had my back before anyone else did,” Page told Variety in 2021. “When everyone else was still passive-aggressively getting all knotted up because I didn’t have blue eyes, the Brazilians were there for me.”

All episodes of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.

