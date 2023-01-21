‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: 5 Characters We Don’t Expect to Return

Filming is underway for Bridgerton Season 3, and many of the show’s most beloved characters are back. This season focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s romance and love story. Unfortunately, not all the characters from past seasons will return. Fans likely won’t see these five figures in season 3.

Otis, Rocco, and Prince Shillingford as Baby Oliver Crane, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Regé Jean Page does not intend to return to the role of Simon Basset

Regé Jean Page captured fans’ hearts as the handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, in season 1. Simon fell in love with and married Daphne Bridgerton, and the pair now have a baby together. Although Phoebe Dynevor returned to the role of Daphne in season 2, Simon was nowhere to be seen.

Page has made it clear in multiple interviews that he has no intention of returning to the series. He even told Variety that the series is “free to do as they like” in regards to recasting him in future seasons.

“Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one,” the actor continued. It seems unlikely Bridgerton would recast Simon. Rather, future seasons will likely continue to write around his absence.

Jack Featheringon fled to America at the end of season 2

Bridgerton Season 2 introduced Jack Featherington (Rupert Young), cousin of Penelope’s father, Archibald. Jack inherits the Feathertington estate and seemingly means to take care of his relatives upon his arrival. However, it turns out that Jack is a broke swindler.

He and Portia Featherington embark on a plan to scam money, but when Colin exposes Jack as a fraud, Portia turns the tables. She feigns shock and instructs Jack to leave their estate, revealing that she won’t be joining him in America as she stated before. Since Porta bested Jack and he left the country, there seems to be no reason for him to return in Bridgerton Season 3.

Marina Thompson is content with her life with George Crane

Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) was Colin Bridgerton’s love interest in Bridgerton Season 1. After learning she was pregnant, Marina hoped to seduce Colin into marrying her so that her reputation wouldn’t be ruined. However, Lady Whistledown eventually leaked the news, and her engagement to Colin was called off.

Marina also learned that her lover and the father of her child, George Crane, died in the war. George’s brother Phillip arrived and offered to marry Marina, providing a home and protection for her and the baby. Reluctantly Marina accepted. In season 2, Colin visited Marina at her new home and found that she is content with her new life.

Barker only appeared in one episode of season 2, and there doesn’t seem to be any reason for her to return for Bridgerton Season 3. However, in the books, Marina eventually dies, and Phillip Crane becomes a love interest for Eloise Bridgerton, so Marina may at least be mentioned in future seasons.

Charithra Chandran confirmed that Edwina is not in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Charithra Chandran had an important role as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2. Edwina seemed like the perfect wife for Anthony, but he quickly fell in love with her older sister Kate. Queen Charlotte then hinted that she might set Edwina up with her nephew, Prince Friederich. Some fans hoped Edwina would have a small storyline in Bridgerton Season 3. However, while speaking with Indian Express, the actor admitted she is “not on set for season 3” and is instead working on other projects.

Theo Sharpe ended his romance with Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton had a brief romance with a printer’s assistant named Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch) in Bridgerton Season 2. Though their relationship was little more than stolen glances and an appreciation of each other’s intellect, it caused a great scandal when Lady Whistledown revealed that Eloise was sneaking out to meet him. The pair ended their relationship, and we don’t expect to see Theo in season 3.

All episodes of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.