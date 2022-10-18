‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds New Character Lady Tilley Arnold- but Is She a Part of the Books?

Bridgerton fans eagerly await the third season and the unfolding of Penelope and Colin’s complex friends-to-lovers storyline. The third season comes with a few changes to its cast list as Hannah Dodd took over the role of Francesca Bridgerton. But Bridgerton Season 3 has also been revealed to star a new cast member, Hannah New, in the role of Lady Tilley Arnold. But is the new independent female character a part of the original book series?

Who is Hannah New’s character in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

According to Deadline, fans will get to see the introduction of a new lady to the ton. New will play the role of newcomer Lady Arnold. But who is the character, and what will she bring to the series? Reports explain Lady Arnold is a fiery widow.

“Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom,” explains Deadline. Nothing else is revealed about the character and how she will become integrated with the Bridgertons or other main characters.

Could it be that Lady Arnold is the supposed new ally that Eloise meets in Bridgerton Season 3? According to the official synopsis for the season, Eloise must deal with her broken friendship with Penelope after learning she is Lady Whistledown. The overview explains Eloise “has found a new friend in a very unlikely place.”

The description of Lady Arnold fits the bill of the type of women Eloise would gravitate toward. Fans saw how in Bridgerton Season 2, Eloise breaks free further of the confines of what it means to be a woman eligible for marriage in the ton. With no desire to marry, she also gets involved in politics. But does New’s character of Lady Arnold in Bridgerton Season 3 follow a storyline from the books?

Lady Arnold is a brand new character created for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

The third season will continue Penelope and Colin’s long and frustrating relationship. Romancing Mister Bridgerton’s storyline already began within the second season as Colin returns from his travel abroad. While gone, he tells Penelope he has sworn off women, much to her sadness. While fans see Colin stealing glances at her, he effectively breaks her heart in the finale. Bridgerton Season 3 will continue their story as Colin realizes his feelings and how horribly he messed up.

To add further drama, Penelope looks for a husband, and Colin agrees to help her. Let’s not forget the unearthing of Penelope’s big secret. But as the season follows the book storyline, where does Lady Arnold factor in?

The character does not exist within the book series. She is a brand new character created for Bridgerton Season 3 to possibly add some needed turmoil or help for the characters. Could it be that Lady Arnold develops a crush on Colin as Penelope looks for a suitor? Or will she be a new friend to Eloise? Fans will have to wait and see.

Hannah New is best known for her main role in ‘Black Sails’

Before joining Bridgerton Season 2 as Lady Arnold, New has had two main cast roles on the small-screen. In 2013, she starred as Rosalinda Fox in the Spanish period drama, The Time in Between. Soon after, in 2014, New took on the main cast role of Eleanor Guthrie in Black Sails. The historical adventure television series is a prequel to the 1883 novel Treasure Island. Its first season focused on the hunt for the Spanish treasure galleon Urca de Lima.

New became a recurring cast member in Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s vampire horror drama, The Strain. She played the role of Louisa and, in 2018, joined Trust as Victoria Holdsworth. But fans might also recognize her for her movie role in Maleficent as Queen Leila, Aurora’s mother.

