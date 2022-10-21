‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Executive Producers Break Down Colin’s Savior Complex: ‘He Has a Strong Instinct to Rescue the Damsel in Distress’

Colin and Penelope’s evolving and emerging love story will be the focus of Bridgerton Season 3. But before getting into their dynamics as a couple, fans have to dig deeper into who the characters are as individuals. Executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers break down Colin’s character and his “fixation on honor.”

Colin secretly saves the Featheringtons in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Fans saw a change in Colin during the series’ second season. Unlike the first season, he returns from his travels abroad and seems more mature. While Penelope hopes their exchange of letters during that time has piqued Colin’s interest in her, she is mistaken. He reveals to have sworn off women, but fans see he still holds a badge of honor. In Bridgerton Season 2, Colin realizes the lie created by Ms. Featherington and Jack Featherington.

Fans watch as he begins to sleuth and realize they are taking advantage of other people in the ton and possibly putting Penelope and the others in danger. According to Betsy to Entertainment Weekly, Colin desires to save others.

“Yes, he wants to be a savior, to be gallant. I don’t know if that’s a reverberation from being too young to do anything to help his dad or his mom, but he has a strong instinct to rescue the damsel in distress. You can really see his chest swell when he rescues the Featheringtons,” explained Betsy.

Rhimes chimes in to explain, “He really is in love with the idea of doing the right thing more than the thing itself. But I do love him for it, this fixation on honor. I think it’s very interesting.” But interestingly enough, Colin saves the day without anyone finding out about it. Colin’s need to have the damsel might appear in Bridgerton Season 3.

Colin feels guilty over breaking Penelope’s heart in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

The third season will continue the turmoil left behind during the finale of Bridgerton Season 2. Fans were shocked when Colin tells his friends that he would never in a million years consider courting Penelope. He is also unaware that she heard it all. The synopsis for Bridgerton Season 3 explains that Penelope has decided to move on and find a husband.

But it is the spark that pushes Colin to realize his feelings a little too late. Seeing as Rhimes and Betsy explain Colin has a need to save the damsel, fans might see this with Penelope. Knowing he hurt her, he tries to mend their friendship at least. He agrees to help Penelope find a suitable husband. The new season might have Penelope developing an interest in someone and Colin feeling that he has dirty secrets or is not ideal for her. Hence, trying to be noble and save her from heartache.

Bridgerton Season 3 also has to address one major storyline from the original books. Penelope’s secret persona as Lady Whistledown. Eloise discovered the truth in the second season finale and cut ties with Penelope. It is likely that Colin also learns the truth in Bridgerton Season3 and feels the innate need to protect Penelope from the gossiping ton.

When will the third season premiere on Netflix?

On July 20, 2022, Shondaland announced that Bridgerton Season 3 had begun production. But the new season will take some time to finish filming, as Nicola Coughlan revealed they would likely film into the New Year. It is unclear how many episodes the third season will have. But seeing as the first two seasons have eight episodes, Bridgerton Season 3 will likely be the same.

For now, fans know what is in store for Bridgerton Season 3 as Colin realizes his true feelings for his lifelong friend as she seeks a husband. But the new season does come with a few changes and new characters. Actor Hannah Dodd will play the role of Francesca Bridgerton. The series also revealed it would introduce a new character to the ton, widow Lady Tilley Arnold. Fans will have to wait for an official release date announcement.

