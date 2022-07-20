‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Filming Underway: Read the Official Synopsis

The news has dropped that Bridgerton Season 3 has begun filming. The hit Regency-era Netflix series has been the talk of the ton and among fans since its inception. Bridgerton Season 2 was released on March 25, 2022. After Anthony Bridgerton found himself in a love triangle to find a bride, fans want even more. The second season further established the book romance between Penelope and Colin. Bridgerton Season 3 will explore their friends-to-lovers story in the most scandalous way possible.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is now filming with original cast members

Fans get the update from Netflix as they dropped a small teaser confirming Bridgerton Season 3 has officially begun filming. The beloved cast are leisurely on set in the video shared on Twitter. They look into the camera and hold up three fingers.

Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and others are part of the reveal video. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan make the official announcement.

As Newton opens a glorious carriage, Coughlan announces, “Bridgerton Season 3 filming has officially begun.” She ends by saying, “You coming in?” to Newton, implying the future story and romance between their characters in the season.

While fans of the book series know how Penelope and Collin’s story plays out, the series has sprinkled hints in the previous seasons. Netflix has released the official synopsis of what is in store for the two characters.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 official synopsis has drama, love, and marriage

With the announcement of Bridgerton Season 3 filming, Netflix adds a sweetener for fans and has released the official synopsis for the season. It seems that Penelope has had enough of Colin’s charades and decides to only look out for herself. But to stay Penelope’s friend, Colin is faced with his genuine emotions.

“From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.” via Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3 will up the ante. Penelope and Colin’s love story has been long awaited, even more so after their cliffhanger in the second season. The third season will also introduce new characters and cast members to the ton.

New cast members for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 means new suitors for the ton

The Netflix press release confirms the third season will have three new characters introduced to the ton. Stay Close actor Daniel Francis will play the role of Marcus Anderson. Marcus is “a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others.”

Joining the ton also is The Crown actor Sam Phillips in the role of Lord Debling. In Bridgerton Season 3, he is “a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.”

Wreck actor James Phoon joins Bridgerton Season 3 as Harry Dankworth. The character’s backstory is vague. He is described as “What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks.” Is Dankworth a possible suitor as Penelope looks for a husband?

Thanks to the announcement video, fans know most of the leading cast will return for the season. Especially Thompson and Benedict. The series creators teased the third season will further develop Benedict’s story. But fans might have noticed the absence of Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne and Simone Ashley as Kate.

Catch up on Bridgerton on Netflix.

