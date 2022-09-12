‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: How Does Collin Uncover Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in the Books?

Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 is confirmed to be about Penelope and Collin’s love story from the original book series. Their turbulent relationship from friends to less, and more than has been a part of the ton storyline since the first season. But as Romancing Mr. Bridgerton is all about Collin realizing he is in love, he will likely also uncover Penelope is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton Season 3 like the books.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton books.]

Penelope and Madam Delacroix as Lady Whistledown for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Eloise discovers the truth about Penelope’s secret identity in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

The second season had much more drama that had the ton in a frenzy. Not only was Anthony Bridgerton in the middle of a steaming love triangle with the Sharma sisters, but Eloise was also caught in her own mystery. For a while, the rebellious Bridgerton has been curious about Lady Whistledown, more importantly, her identity. Eloise becomes somewhat obsessed when the Queen asks her to discover who Lady Whistledown is.

She soon deduced the famous gossip writer must be among the elite. Eloise begins to look for clues with the help of Theo Sharpe, a print shop worker, where Lady Whistledown prints her articles. The clues have Eloise believe Madame Delacroix is the culprit but learns she is only a cover. When Lady WHistldon outs Eloise’s meetings with Theo, she becomes more determined than ever.

During the finale, at the Featherington ball, Eloise puts the pieces together. She notices that her best friend, Penelope, is paying keen attention to the guests and speaking in a new way. The gears begin to turn as Eloise realizes the truth and ransacks Penelope’s room looking for answers.

When Penelope enters and sees that Eloise has found her money, Eloise is forced to realize her best friend is Lady Whistledown and wants nothing to do with her. But Bridgerton Season 3 will also dive into Colin discovering the truth about Lady Whistledown.

How does Colin learn about Lady Whistledown in the book, ahead of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

The Netflix series is based on the book series by Julia Quinn that catalogs the complex love stories of the Bridgerton siblings. Going into Bridgerton Season 3, much turmoil awaits Penelope and Colin, even more so because of the mystery of who Lady Whistledown is. As Colin is forced to realize his mistake of possibly losing Penelope over his nasty comment at the ball, he also learns the truth about Penelope.

The book follows the storyline from the second season, where the ton suspects Eloise of being Lady Whistldown. Even Colin suspects his sister because of her free-minded persona. But according to PopSugar, in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Colin learns the truth almost the same way Eloise almost did.

By the time Colin learns the truth, he and Penelope have taken a big step in their relationship. One night, he sees her unaccompanied, walking deep into the city. Colin sees her drop off a mysterious envelope at a church and comes to the startling discovery that Penelope is Lady Whistledown.

But before him learning the truth, Cressida brazenly declared she was Lady Whistledown. Colin becomes more upset when Lady Whistledown/Penelope publishes a new article reporting Cressida as a liar. In the end, Colin has envy over Penelope for being a successful writer. But Penelope wants to protect what she has built on her own. By the end of the book, her truth is revealed to the families, and they are accepting of it.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will cover the rest of Colin and Penelope’s story and Lady Whistledown

According to Esquire, the new season will occur after Penelope hears Colin’s ghastly words about her. Realizing her longtime crush is no longer worth it, she decides it is time to move on. She wants to find herself a husband. But she wishes for a husband to give her the freedom she deserves.

All the while, she will continue her double person as Lady Whistldown. But her journey to the altar does not go as planned. As Colin returns from his travels, he realizes Penelope wants nothing to do with him. Hoping to win back his friend, he decides to help her find a suitor.

“But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret,” reads the synopsis by Netflix.

Bridgerton Season 3 promises drama, steamy romance, some comedy, and hopefully, Lady Whistledown being revealed.

