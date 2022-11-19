‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Needs a Major Time Jump

Netflix’s Bridgerton has been a sensation since it first debuted in 2020. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the TV show centers on the affluent families of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Season 3 is currently in production and will follow the slow-burn romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While fans are thrilled about Season 3 of Bridgerton, the new season will need a major time jump in order for it to feel realistic.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Colin will be the focus on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Though Bridgerton has followed Quinn’s book order, the series will shake things up with Season 3. The forthcoming season will focus on the events of the fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridergton.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

While fans are eager to see Polin finally connect, the audience is certainly in for more than a few surprises.

Season 3 will need a major time jump

Though Colin and Penelope will finally get their romance, there will have to be a major time jump to make things appear realistic. After all, at the end of season 2, Colin told his friends, “I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest fantasies.”

Despite their friendship, Colin has constantly taken Penelope for granted, even though she’s been the only person in his life to keep up with him throughout his many travels. Moreover, Penelope needs to move on from her life-long crush on Colin and step into her own destiny, just as she’s done with Lady Whistledown.

A major time jump will allow both characters to mature and form a true connection without things feeling forced.

Penelope might form a new friendship in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Now that she’s at odds with Eloise since her identity as Lady Whistledown has been exposed, Penelope will need to seek friendship elsewhere, especially since she’s headed toward the marriage market. Interestingly enough, Black Sails alum Hannah New has just been cast in the forthcoming season.

New will potray, Lady Tilley Arnold. Deadline reports that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

Since Penelope will certainly need to be focused on her self-confidence, Lady Tilley looks like the perfect person to guide her.