‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Said Fans Will ‘Lose Their Minds’ When They See Colin’s Glow-Up

Based on a series of eight novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the eight children of the Bridgerton family as they try to find spouses in the high society of Regency England. Season 1 of the show, which premiered on December 25, 2020, focused on the eldest daughter, Daphne, as she looked for a husband and found an unlikely one in the dashing Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

(L-R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington | Liam Daniel/Netflix

The second season focused on the events in the second novel in the series, which involved the antagonistic but ultimately romantic relationship between the eldest brother, Anthony, and Kate Sharma. After the Season 2 finale, which concluded with Anthony and Kate’s marriage and Penelope Featherington and her best friend Eloise Bridgerton’s painful betrayal, viewers have been eager to see what comes next.

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 will follow Colin and Penelope’s love story

In contrast to the first two seasons of Bridgerton, which mirrored the book series in terms of which Bridgerton sibling took the lead role, season three will see a shift. In May 2022, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, revealed through Instagram that the third season would focus on the fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which explores the blossoming romance between Miss Penelope and Colin Bridgerton.

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, perhaps your eyes are giving away what your lips are too scared to say. pic.twitter.com/u6CXIbQ0AV — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 8, 2022

She wrote, “Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time, and I can confirm to you all that Season three is Colin and Penelope’s love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into Season two. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

Netflix revealed the news on their social media accounts via a society paper written by Lady Whistledown. Colin has shown almost no signs of reciprocating Penelope’s affections in the previous two seasons, so it will be interesting to see how the writers handle their developing connection.

Nicola Coughlan says fans will lose their minds when they see Colin’s glow-up in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

Like the rest of us, Coughlan can hardly contain her anticipation for the third season of Bridgerton. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor revealed that she cried while putting on the gorgeous outfits for Penelope’s upcoming season.

She said, “I’ve done my two years in the yellow dresses. I’ve put my time in … When I went in for this fitting, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s so beautiful.’ I was really emotional. I didn’t expect to be.” Coughlan also hinted at a significant improvement in the appearance of Luke Newton’s character, Colin, saying,

“People are going to lose their minds when they see Luke Newton. The glow-up is going to be real.”

Everyone noticed how much better Anthony looked from Season 1 to Season 2, especially since his sideburns were gone. Now, it’s time for Colin and Penelope to glow up, too.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are friends in real life

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

It’s refreshing to see actors get along off-screen, and we’ve had a terrific time watching Coughlan and Newton’s friendship. Having met on set three years ago, the pair has pleased followers with countless pictures on social media, often referring to their on-screen couple nickname, Polin.

Coughlan and Newton also frequently compliment one another in interviews. Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, referring to the steamy sequences she and Newton will film for season three, Coughlan said, “I couldn’t ask for a better partner to go into this with. I have such trust in Luke, and I hope he has it in me to go forward on it.”

Newton, in his part, enjoys playing the role of one-half of the much-loved fictitious duo. The actor told Tudum, “I love Polin,” adding that he frequently looks through the #Polin hashtag on social media.

While we patiently wait for the third season of Bridgerton to air and finally see Penelope and Colin’s friendship blossom into something more romantic, we can drool over the adorable Instagram photos Coughlan and Newton have posted over the years.

