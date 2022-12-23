‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Loves Dancing With Luke Newton: ‘He’s the Best Dancer’

Netflix’s Bridgerton has so far been a hit with the masses. The show first premiered in 2020 and immediately became one of the most-watched shows on the platform. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are the stars of season 3, and Coughlan said she loved dancing with him because “he’s the best dancer.”

(L-R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Luke Newton’s musical theatre training makes him a great dancing partner

Newton trained at the London School of Musical Theatre and made his TV debut in The Cut as Luke Atwood, appearing on the show for 11 episodes. Newton has since appeared in Doctors, The Lodge, and Lake Placid: Legacy.

He began playing Colin on Netflix’s Bridgerton in 2020 and has since been known for the role. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, his Bridgerton co-star Coughlan heaped praises on him for his acting and dancing skills.

When the host, Kelly Clarkson, asked the Bridgerton cast their favorite scenes, Coughlan said she enjoyed shooting dance scenes with Newton. “I always love dancing with Luke Newton. He is like the best dancer because he’s musical theatre trained. So that boy can sing, dance, act. He can do it all,” Coughlan gushed.

In season 2, Newton and Coughlan shared a dance after his character exposed her cousin’s scheme to sell fake rubies to the ton. Penelope was impressed by Colin’s aggressive protection of her and her family, and they shared a special moment where Colin told her she was special to him, and they danced at the Featherington ball.

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 focuses on Colin and Penelope’s love story

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name and follows the Bridgerton siblings’ journey toward finding love. The first season detailed Daphne’s complicated relationship with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, while the second season had an enemies-to-lovers trope featuring Anthony and Kate Sharma.

The second season set up the story for the third season with Penelope having overheard Colin speak ill of her toward his friends. Colin assured his acquaintances that Penelope was more of a friend to him to consider any romance between them. However, Penelope has always held a torch for Colin and hearing this shattered her heart.

In the third season, Penelope reconciles herself to the fact that she could never be with Colin. After returning from his trip, Colin realizes that Penelope is somewhat cold toward him and sets out to win her affection back. He uses his knowledge of the ton and the gents to help Penelope find a suitor.

Penelope has spent much of the first and second seasons as a wallflower, so she is expected to come into her own as a woman in the third season. Colin’s lessons will begin to work too well, and a lot of the attention from the ton’s men will shift toward Penelope, which will cause Colin to become jealous and protective. Colin will start to realize his true feelings for Penelope, thus complicating their situation.

Nicola Coughlan thinks Penelope needs to stop idolizing Colin

Penelope’s crush on Colin has mostly been teetering between idolization and fascination. For their relationship to work in season 3, Coughlan feels her character needs to stop putting Colin on a pedestal. The actor said Penelope needed to hear how Colin felt about her so that she could see things clearly.

“She thinks he’s perfect. He cannot do any wrong in her eyes. So she has to start seeing him as a real human being and not this perfect boy,” Coughlan said to TV Insider. Season 3 of Bridgerton is currently filming and is expected to premiere in 2023.