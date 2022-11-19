‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Be a Lot Sexier Than Season 2

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The series is set in the early 19th century and focuses on the affluent Bridgerton family as each sibling finds love and romance.

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently filming, and it will center on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her long-held crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Fans will be thrilled to know that Season 3 is expected to be much sexier than Season 2.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope will be focusing on herself in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

After overhearing Colin dismiss her as a romantic prospect at the end of Season 2, Penelope will spend the opening half of Season 3 focused on herself. “She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” Coughlan told E! News about Penelope. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

In fact, the pair won’t exactly be on good terms when the new season debuts.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Season 3 will be a lot sexier than Season 2

Fans watch the steamy and electric sex scenes between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), and thought they would see more of the same in Season 2. However, the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) was much more of a slow burn.

However, Bridgerton will be turning back up the heat in Season 3. Ashley told E! News that the upcoming season is “condensation central.” She also revealed that it will “get super steamy.”

Furthermore, fans will learn about Colin’s intimate life in a way that hasn’t been revealed previously. “There will be the next Bridgerton child, in this case, Colin, and we’ll find out what his romantic outworkings,” Adjoa Andoh, who portrays Lady Danbury, told Metro U.K.

Penelope might have a new companion in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

When Colin and Penelope finally get together in the forthcoming season, Penelope will have all of the self-confidence and swag needed to demand what she deserves in her relationship emotionally and sexually. She was not in a great space at the end of the second season. She had a major failing out with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who had discovered her alter ego, Lady Whistledown.

Moreover, she overheard Colin disparaging her to his friends. Now, fans believe that Penelope will find solace in a brand new friend who will help her stand up for herself and stand in her power.

According to Deadline Black Sails alum, Hannah New has been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

