‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Shonda Rhimes Says Colin Is ‘in Love With the Idea of Doing the Right Thing’

Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on Colin and Penelope’s love story. Throughout the series, Colin has been a bit obsessive with his ideas about chivalry and honor. He tries to run away with Marina Thompson in season 1 and rescues the Featheringtons from Cousin Jack in season 2. Still, Colin can be naive, and he seriously hurts Penelope’s feelings with the conversation she overheard. Hopefully, his concern about doing the right thing will lead him to seek her forgiveness in season 3.

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin Bridgerton initially hoped to marry Marina Thompson

In each season of Bridgerton so far, Colin has attempted some kind of heroic or chivalrous gesture. In the first season, he courts Marina Thompson and hopes to make her his wife. However, Colin is a bit confused as to what will actually make him happy.

“He wants to have a purpose and feel like he can make decisions, like telling Marina that they’ll run away to Gretna Green and get married,” Luke Newton told Entertainment Weekly. “I think the idea of that was a lot more romantic and attractive to him than how he actually felt.”

Although Miss Marina Thompson is now Lady Crane, it seems her impact on Mister Colin Bridgerton will be everlasting. pic.twitter.com/vyfKJjFYVR — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 22, 2022

Colin saved the Featheringtons from Cousin Jack in season 2

In the season 2 finale, Colin confronts Lord Jack Featherington for scamming his own family (without knowing that Lady Featherington was in on it). He then dances with Penelope, assuring her that he will confront Jack again if he doesn’t put things right and always look out for her.

“He really is in love with the idea of doing the right thing more than the thing itself. But I do love him for it, this fixation on honor. I think it’s very interesting,” Shonda Rhimes observed while speaking with EW.

Of course, Colin’s honorable behavior doesn’t last for the whole episode. Penelope overhears him telling a group of men that he “would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington.” Sadly this is the note Bridgerton left off on going into season 3.

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 focuses on Colin and Penelope’s love story

Colin spent the time between seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton traveling around the world. The third Bridgerton son seeks more than an exotic vacation from his trip. “He’s constantly looking to transform himself,” Shondaland executive producer Betsy Beers told EW.

“And he hopes that the world will inform him of how to do this, or at least show him the way,” Rhimes added. “Instead, he keeps finding himself trying to save women—that’s his instinct, he thinks that’s what will deliver his purpose.”

Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on Colin and Penelope’s love story. Colin clearly needs more in his life than gallivanting around the world and rescuing damsels in distress. “I think once he checks it off his list, he feels his lack of purpose and drive even more acutely,” Newton said of Colin’s travels. “It’s this ‘What’s next? What do I do next?'” Repairing his relationship with Penelope is a good place to start in season 3.

All episodes of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Everything We Know so Far