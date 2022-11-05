‘Bridgerton’: Season 3 Will Be ‘Super Steamy’￼

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series, Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. Set in the early 19th century, the series focuses on love, family, romance, and women willing to rebel against the patriarchal system of the time period.

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in the works, and it will center on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her long-held crush on her best friend Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) older brother, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Simone Ashley, who stars in the series as Kate Sharma, says that the third season will be steamy.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Colin’s romance will be showcased in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Fans of Quinn’s Bridgerton books know that the third book in the series is An Offer From A Gentleman. The book follows Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Beckett. However, the TV series jumps ahead to the events of book four, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which centers on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Fans of the series know that Penelope has been lusting after Colin since the pilot, but he’s never seen her as more than a good friend.

Coughlan hinted that as much as this season would be about Colin and Penelope coming together in the end, it will also be about Penelope finding herself first. “She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” she told E! News. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

Simone Ashley says Season 3 will be ‘super streamy’

Fans got used to seeing the intensity between Daphne (Phoebe Dynover) and Simon (Rage-Jean Page) in Season 1 and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) in Season 2. More of the same intensity can be expected as Penelope and Colin transition from friends to lovers in Season 3.

“I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.”

While Ashley kept more secrets about the forthcoming series under wraps, she explained that the season was full of “Polin, love and new beginnings.”

She also added that the forthcoming season will “get super steamy.” The actor described it as “condensation central.”

The world isn’t ready for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

In addition to giving fans some hints at some of the steamy moments that are to be expected from Season 3, Ashley noted that the world isn’t ready for Polin and their slow-burning romance. “[Penelope’s] galloping, she’s long, long into the sunset,” Ashley told People. “I’m so excited for everyone to see Luke and Nicola’s season. They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it. I think the world’s not ready. They’re both stunning, both such talented actors.”

Netflix has not yet revealed a release date for the forthcoming season, but we do know that filming has been underway in the U.K. for some time. It’s likely then that the third season will premiere in the second or third quarter of 2023.

