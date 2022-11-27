‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Will Theo Sharpe Actor Calam Lynch Return?

In Season 2 of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, while looking for Lady Whistledown, Eloise Bridgerton met a young man named Theo Sharpe, who happened to share some of her political and moral beliefs. The two became close, but their romance was cut short when Lady Whistledown discovered their secret. Will Theo return in Season 3?

Who plays Theo Sharpe in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2?

Since Bridgerton is an ensemble show, the second season features a substantial plot line for Eloise. The season introduced Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), an apprentice at the printing company where Lady Whistledown prints her gossip papers. Eloise is still trying to determine who Lady Whistledown is, but in the meantime, she has found that she can spend quite a bit of time with Theo.

The young apprentice turned out to be a good love interest for Eloise. Throughout the season, Eloise and Theo have a great relationship. They talked about subjects Eloise couldn’t open up about with anybody else in the town, since they didn’t take her seriously.

So, who is the actor behind Theo Sharpe? According to IMDb, Calam Lynch is a 28-year-old U.K. native of Irish descent. While Bridgerton is one of Lynch’s biggest roles to date, he is no stranger to the entertainment industry. Lynch performed in many plays throughout his four years of college. He was signed with an agency in his junior year and began working as an actor professionally while still in school. He starred alongside Ruth Wilson in the biopic Mrs. Wilson on BBC One and appeared in Disney’s Black Beauty remake in 2020.

Will Theo Sharpe actor Calam Lynch return in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Calam Lynch’s portrayal of Theo Sharpe in Season 2 of Bridgerton endeared him to Eloise Bridgerton and to viewers of the Netflix show, who enjoyed watching the working-class printer’s apprentice and the Lady of the Ton develop romantic feelings for one another. Unfortunately, for Theoloise fans, Eloise ended things with Theo before Season 2 gave us another love interest to cheer for.

Although Deadline revealed three new cast members for Bridgerton Season 3, there has been no word on whether Theo actor Calam Lynch will return. The actor remained optimistic, saying he would be interested in further exploring the complicated relationship between Theo and Eloise.

Lynch is open to returning for another season, but nothing is confirmed. When asked if he would return, the actor told The Wrap, “I love Claudia Jessie and I love working with her. So I’m open, you know.”

It is highly unlikely that Theo and Eloise will reunite

Even though fans may be dying for Theo and Eloise to get back together in the third season, it doesn’t look likely. The Netflix show tries to stay true to Julia Quinn’s books as much as possible. Even though the TV show has deviated from the books with some storylines, adding a twist to Eloise’s storyline may hurt the original arc.

In Quinn’s books, Eloise ends up marrying Sir Philip Crane after Marina’s death. The two spend much time together at Sir Philip’s home after his wife’s death. When Eloise’s brothers learn of this, they demand that Sir Philip marry her to protect her honor.

Given what happened in Bridgerton Season 2, even the rebellious Eloise is unlikely to go against her family’s wishes and marry someone from a lower social class. So, we will likely not see Eloise and Theo again.

However, considering that Bridgerton showrunner Shonda Rhimes has changed Quinn’s books in previous seasons, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

