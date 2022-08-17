‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Will Anthony and Kate Welcome a Bridgerton Heir?

Bridgerton aired its highly anticipated second season in 2022, leaving fans begging for more. The second season followed viscount Anthony in his quest for a viscountess. The season wrapped up with Anthony tying the knot with Kate Sharma.

In the books the series is based on, Kate and Anthony start a family. So will Anthony and Kate welcome a Bridgerton heir in season 3?

(L-R) Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate and Anthony will be in season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’

Kate and Anthony were the stars of season 2 of Bridgerton. The season focused on their love story and eventual happy-ever-after. However, Bridgerton showrunners have already established that they are OK with reducing the screen time of leading couples judging by Daphne’s reduced arc.

Season 1 followed Daphne and Simon Basset. Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon, didn’t return for a second season, and Daphne’s screen time was significantly reduced. It’s, therefore, easy to see why many fans would worry that their favorite season 2 couple could be handed the same fate or even not show up at all.

However, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate on the series, assured fans that she and her viscount, played by Jonathan Bailey, would return for the third season. Ashley shared the news with Deadline at a dinner hosted by Netflix, saying, “We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started.”

Ashley also shared her hopes for her character, saying, “I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

Marrying into the Bridgerton family means Kate is now viscountess and bound to adopt the lifestyle, including hosting balls and dinners and also guiding the younger siblings. Hence, it makes sense why Kate and Anthony’s story doesn’t just end in season 2.

Will Kate and Anthony welcome a Bridgerton heir?

Bridgerton has so far managed to stay on course with the Quinn novels, albeit with some interesting changes to the storyline. However, given that the writers heavily use material from Quinn’s books, we may see Kate and Anthony have a little #Kanthony baby in the third season.

When fans last caught up with the viscount and viscountess, they had finally conquered the complications in their relationship and got married. The last episode fast-forwarded to Kate and Anthony returning to Aubrey Hall after touring the world on their honeymoon for six months.

According to PopSugar, the second book in the series contains epilogues that jump several years into the future. The first epilogue focuses on Anthony’s 39th birthday, revealing that the viscount and his wife welcomed a son named Miles.

However, viewers only got to see the second epilogue where Kate and Anthony play the Bridgerton family game of pall mall sans the baby aspect. Creator Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight that the writers were getting “creative” with Kate and Anthony’s future life, meaning there’s some exciting changes in store for fans.

Simone Ashley hopes Kate and Anthony ‘have a baby’

In an interview with IMDb, Ashley revealed she wants her Bridgerton character to have a baby with Bailey’s Anthony. She said, “I’d love to see them have a baby, to put it simply. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won’t. But hopefully, it will.”

Ashley also expressed her excitement for how her character’s story will unfold, saying, “I’m excited to see Kate become viscountess and head of the household.” The star noted that her character had much to learn about her new role, and she believes Anthony will be there to help Kate through it all.

