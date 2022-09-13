‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Will Penelope and Colin’s Story Have a Time Jump?

Fans have high anticipations for Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 as it will further explore Colin and Penelope’s love story. Their friendship-turned-love story has been teased since the first season, with Penelope’s feelings for the Bridgerton very clear. But Bridgerton Season 2 ended with Penelope hearing a hurtful comment from Colin. But as Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on the rest of Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, will the story have a time jump to further the story?

Colin was away for the summer in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

For the first episode of the second season, Colin is missing. It is due to the Bridgerton being away for the summer traveling Greece and the world. At that time, Penelope is the only person who answers his letters. Their bond becomes somewhat stronger, and when he returns, there is a certain spark.

But Penelope’s hopes are somewhat diminished when Colin admits that his travels have had him swearing off women. He also explains he sees Penelope as “Pen,” his friend. The season ends in the worst way possible for Penelope. While at the Featherington ball, she overhears Colin talking to his friends. When they ask him if he is courting Penelope, he answers, “Are you mad? I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest fantasies, Fife.”

But, for now, Colin has no idea that Penelope heard him. The book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton tells a different story. In the book, Colin makes a comment to his brothers and realizes Penelope heard him. They try to explain, but Penelope brushes it off that everything is okay.

The finale of Bridgerton Season 2 still shows Colin with the family at the country estate after the marriage of Kate and Anthony. But for Bridgerton Season 3 to continue Colin and Penelope’s story, there might be a time jump.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 synopsis implies Colin does leave for some time

According to the official synopsis for Bridgerton Season 3, there will be some form of a time jump. The synopsis explains that Penelope has given up on her feelings for Colin after hearing what he said about her. She then sets her sights on finding a husband. “Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger,” reads the synopsis.

Bridgerton Season 3 will likely have a small time jump of a few months to help establish a bigger rift between Penelope and Colin after the second season. The rift will allow Penelope to build a cold exterior toward Colin. According to the New York Post, behind-the-scenes photos of the new season show Colin looking drastically different from the prim and proper ton elite.

In an unknown scene, Colin is tanner, sporting a more fluffy haircut and a brown coat. But fans can also consider that the book sometimes talks about Penelope’s presumed weight loss. Primarily through inner monologues, Penelope looks more comfortable in her skin and wears more flattering colors.

The time jump for Bridgerton Season 3 could also help build Penelope’s growing confidence after dropping Colin and focusing on her happiness.

Colin and Penelope’s storyline in the book has a much bigger time jump

It is hard to believe that Penelope’s inability to find a suitor at her age in the Regency era is considered disastrous. In reality, Penelope is 17 years old in the first season and roughly 18 in the second. But according to the books, by the time she and Colin’s romance begins to develop once again, there is a big gap.

According to PopSugar, a decade passes after Penelope hears Colin’s comment about her at the ball. By this point, Penelope is 28 years old and a solidified spinster. Meanwhile, Colin is in his early 30s. Neither are them has been able to find a suitor and get married. In Colin’s case, he has been actively avoiding the courting season and traveling the world.

For Bridgerton Season 3, it is unclear exactly how much time has passed since the second season’s finale or how long of a time jump. All fans know is that Colin again goes to explore the world for what can be presumed a few months.

Bridgerton Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

