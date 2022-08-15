‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Edwina and Prince Friedrich’s Future Is Unclear

The latest Shonda Rhimes smash, Bridgerton, continues to be a Netflix favorite. The first season completely captivated audiences as they binged the blossoming romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett (better known as “The Duke”).

Season two had fans thrilled with its new characters, Kate and Edwina Sharma. While we saw Kate’s story wrapped up, fans are eager to find out what season three has in store for Edwina.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Will Edwina marry a prince in season three?

Miss Edwina Sharma certainly does her title of "Diamond" justice. pic.twitter.com/Tsv112ypGw — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 20, 2022

Edwina dreamed of a beautiful wedding and a loving marriage all through season two. She believed she had found the perfect suitor in the eldest Bridgerton but stood aside when she learned that he was in love with her sister. She was angered by the betrayal, but she found it in her heart to forgive her sister.

Throughout season two, Edwina became a favorite of the Queen. She had been named the Queen’s “diamond” early on, but she later impressed her during a difficult situation with the King. The Queen adores Edwina and suggested her nephew, Prince Friedrich, as a potential suitor. Fans will remember the Prince from season one when he was interested in Daphne — the two had absolutely zero chemistry, however.

According to Screen Rant, the books give Edwina the love match she’d always wanted. It isn’t Prince Friedrich but rather a scholar named Mr. Bagwell. Edwina and Bagwell share an intellectual connection and enjoy reading books and debating many subjects. It’s unclear which direction the Netflix series will go because they seem to have set up a future connection between Edwina and Prince Friedrich.

Rhimes has loosely followed the source material so far, making several changes to the story and characters along the way. So it’s entirely possible that Mr. Bagwell will never be introduced in the series, with the focus turning to the Prince instead.

Charithra Chandran will return to play Edwina

This author has noticed that Miss Charithra Chandran seems to dazzle on the Pall Mall green with a confidence even the finest of players could admire. pic.twitter.com/ohVBHzUewa — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 29, 2022

Bridgerton fans get very attached to the phenomenal cast portraying their favorite characters. There was a massive wave of disappointment when Rene-Jean Page announced that he would not be returning to the series to play the beloved Simon Bassett. Understandably, fans want to make sure all of their season two favorites will be returning.

BuzzFeed reports Kate and Anthony will return, although they won’t be in the spotlight this time. Fans will be thrilled to learn that Daphne is returning and are hopeful that she’ll have at least as much screen time as she did last season. Everyone’s favorite “second son” Benedict, will be returning as an important part of season three.

The stars of the next season, though, will be Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Penelope has been in love with Colin since the very first episode, and we’ve all been dying to see the two finally connect. Also, there’s no need to fret about Edwina’s happy ending — according to Mashable, Charithra Chandran will be returning as well.

Edwina longed for a love match in season two of ‘Bridgerton’

Season two introduced Kate and Edwina Sharma, two sisters from India who have traveled to England to find Edwina a husband. Kate is the older sister — independent, stubborn, and over-protective of her younger sister.

Kate has no interest in finding a suitor for herself, she simply accompanied her mother and sister to ensure that Edwina finds a suitable match. Edwina has a very innocent nature. She oozes naivete and optimism and longs for a fairy tale marriage.

She’s dazzled by the beauty of the social season and everything it entails. Her eye is easily caught by Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, who is the head of the Bridgerton family and determined to find a suitable wife — not because he wants to get married, but because he has to.

Anthony sets his sights on Edwina because she’s intelligent and charming. He believes she’d make a strong partner, as well as a good mother. The only thing standing in the way of a smooth marriage is Kate, who takes an instant disliking to Anthony. She thinks he’s arrogant, and she knows he only wants to marry Edwina because she became the “diamond” of the social season.

Throughout the season, Anthony courts Edwina with polite charm while his relationship with Kate grows more intense. The fiery dislike they have in the beginning turns to passion, and they’re eventually forced to confront their true feelings for one another.

