‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Eloise and Penelope Won’t Make Up Quickly

Bridgerton is the smash Netflix hit about romance and drama in regency-era London. The historical drama is based on the books written by Julia Quinn. The first two seasons of the show have been popular and have left fans wanting even more with season three.

While the third season isn’t expected to be released until sometime in 2023, fans are spending their time speculating about what will happen with new characters and what storylines will be resolved from the conclusion of season two.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Bridgerton Season 2.]

One of the biggest surprises that fans want to know more about is the fight between best friends Penelope (Nicola Coughlin) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Will they ever be best friends again, or will Eloise find someone else to confide in? There may be a resolution to the drama, but it won’t come as quickly as fans may want.

Season 2 ended with a big fight between Eloise and Penelope

Although Eloise and Penelope are good friends at the beginning of the series, they are also aware that they come from very different life experiences. The reason that the two have nearly come to blows? Eloise has found out Penelope’s secret—she is the infamous writer who uses the pen name Lady Whistledown.

Eloise has been trying to find out the identity of the elusive writer since the beginning of the series, and now that she knows, she isn’t happy about it. To add to all of the drama, there is still a chance that Eloise will take this newfound information and reveal what she knows to everyone else.

Fans are heartbroken by the rift between these best friends, but is there a chance that all could be forgotten in season three? There could be a resolution to the fight, but fans aren’t going to get it right away, leaving space for more drama in the women’s individual lives.

The pair may not make up quickly in season 3

While fans are hoping the two friends get back to the way they were, there is a very good chance that the pair may now make up in the first few episodes of season three. Instead, there will be the usual drama, and romance, and there will also be new characters that will take hold in the world of Bridgerton.

According to Deadline, the show is adding three new cast members, and there will also be a shake-up behind the scenes with a new showrunner and executive producer, Jess Brownell, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica staying on as executive producers after Chris Van Dusen stepped down as showrunner.

Eloise has found a new friend in an unlikely place

While Penelope is continuing to look for love where she can keep her writing career, she is going to be pulled away from Colin Bridgerton, the person that she’s been pining after since day one. Instead, she is going to seek a husband that will respect her independence and let her live the life that she wants, both in the real world and in her fiction. That leaves Eloise to find a new friend. However, Eloise isn’t likely to run into this new friend at the next social gathering.

According to Buzzfeed, this new friend will be found “in an unlikely place.” While there are really no other details as to who this new friend of Eloise will be, fans can only guess that it will further complicate matters in getting Eloise and Penelope back on the right track with their own friendship.

