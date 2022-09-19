‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: New Cast Members Added

Ever since Bridgerton debuted in 2020, it has become a pop culture phenomenon. The series has received praise for its inclusivity. Season 2 monumentally brought forth South Asian women to the aristocracy and revealed secrets about Lady Whistledown while also giving Anthony his viscountess.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is already underway, and new cast members have been added. Find out who they are.

Season 3 explores Penelope Featherington’s relationship with Colin Bridgerton

Penelope Featherington was mainly a fly on the wall throughout the first season. No one paid her attention as most of the ton was focused on the diamond of the ball, Daphne Bridgerton. This allowed her to continue with her business, spreading the ton’s gossip for a buck.

Season 2 pushed her out of her comfort zone and gave her some bit of the spotlight, although most of it was spent either pining for Colin, who still had unresolved feelings for Marina, or trying to work around the nosy Eloise.

In season 3, the story will focus on the young Featherington and her one-sided relationship with Colin. While she may not be the diamond of the ball this season, Colin will try to help Penelope find her suitor. The last time we caught up with Penelope, she’d overheard Colin badmouthing her to his friends and shutting down any possibility of them being together.

This season may see Penelope finally resolving herself to the possibility that she and Colin were never meant to be. As Colin goes out of his way to make Penelope shine and find a suitor, he begins seeing her as more than a friend. Colin’s lessons might work too well as Penelope may start receiving a lot of attention which may not sit well with the young Bridgerton.

Colin may realize that he loves Penelope and wants her for himself and ask for her hand instead. The season will also look at the rift between Penelope and Eloise. Eloise is understandably mad at Penelope because she outed her activities through the Whistledown columns. Eloise was Penelope’s only friend and no longer being friendly hurts Penelope.

‘Bridgerton’ added new cast members

Bridgerton added a few characters in its second season, and more actors are set to join the third installment. According to Deadline, the show added Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon to the season 3 cast.

The outlet highlights that Francis will play Marcus Anderson, a charming man with a captivating presence who lights up any room he walks in, attracting the notice (and ire) of the town’s matriarchs. Phillips will play Lord Debling, a friendly lord with unusual interests. His wealth and title may see the young ladies overlooking his eccentricities.

Phoon takes on the character of Harry Dankworth, a handsome lad who lacks wit and intelligence. Phillips had a minor role in The Crown, while Francis appeared in Once Upon a Time as Dr. Facilier/ Baron Samdi and Stay Close as Dave Shaw. Phoon appeared in Wreck as Hamish.

Who is returning?

Since the entire season revolves mostly around Penelope and Colin, the actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will reprise their roles. The Bridgerton family comprising of Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony and his viscountess (Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley), and Eloise (Claudia Jesse), will be returning.

Adjoa Ando (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) will also reprise their roles. Ruby Stokes, who played Francesca Bridgerton for the first and second seasons, will not return and was replaced by Hannah Dodd for the third season.

