‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Drops Hints the New Season Will Have More Sex Scenes Than Season 2

Bridgerton became an overnight sensation when its first season hit Netflix in 2020, thrilling fans with its sweet love stories and steamy romantic scenes. With Season 3 on the way, viewers are wondering if the show will keep up the sexy scenes. Star Nicola Coughlan recently gave fans a hint about what they can expect out of upcoming romantic scenes.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington | Liam Daniel/Netflix

The difference between ‘Bridgerton’ Seasons 1 and 2

Season 1 of Bridgerton instantly shocked fans with its intense romance scenes. The show definitely earned its title of “bodice-ripper,” which refers to a sexy period piece romance. The season followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, as they fall in love and struggle with married life.

Fans of the show loved the steamy sex scenes and were excited for Season 2 to follow the same pattern. However, season 2 followed the scandalous romance of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

It would seem, we have caught a glimpse of a rather scandalous scene. pic.twitter.com/gxLaAQek4M — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 14, 2022

Given the sordid nature of their romance, Season 2 featured a more slow-burn romance full of lust and sexual tension rather than montages of steamy sex scenes.

Based on these two seasons, it’s fair for fans to wonder what Season 3 will have in store for its main couple. This time, Bridgerton will tell the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Will Season 3 have more steamy scenes?

Coughlan, who plays Penelope, gave fans a hint about what’s to come for the characters in the bedroom. During an interview with ExtraTV, she was asked if there would be more sex scenes in the upcoming season.

“Season 1 was full of lots of contact,” the interviewer started. “Season 2 was more romance. Does this mean we go back to Season 1 for Season 3?”

“I think yeah,” she replied. “We’ve already had two seasons of build-up.” The actor is referring to the two previous seasons, where viewers have seen Penelope pine after Colin, who is her childhood friend.

The ‘build-up’ between ‘Bridgerton’s Penelope and Colin

“I’ve known for quite some time — known for over a year, actually,” Coughlan explained of the upcoming storyline featuring her and the actor who plays Colin, Luke Newton.

“So … when Jess Barnell, who’s our incoming showrunner, she said, ‘You know, we’ve seen them with this build-up for two seasons, so it felt like the right time.’”

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, perhaps your eyes are giving away what your lips are too scared to say. pic.twitter.com/u6CXIbQ0AV — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 8, 2022

“But he’s your dear friend, he’s your buddy,” the interviewer shot back. “Is it going to be weird [to shoot the sex scenes]?” Coughlan laughed, “Probably!”

Fans can’t wait for the upcoming season, especially because — as Coughlan explained — there’s been a lot of build-up between Penelope and Colin. Viewers have been aware of Penelope’s feelings for Colin since the first season, and Bridgerton fans can’t wait to see the pair finally get together!

