‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Simone Ashley Said the New Season is ‘Super Steamy’

Bridgerton, based on the best-selling book series by Julia Quinn, is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The show’s second season followed up on the first season’s popularity, shattering its record to become the most-watched English-language Netflix series.

The announcement that Bridgerton had been given the go-ahead for a third and fourth season thrilled fans and promised lots more Regency romance.

(L-R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

What is the plot of Bridgerton Season 3?

Bridgerton’s first season, which focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s romance with the Duke of Hastings, was adapted from Quinn’s first book, The Duke and I. The second season was based on the next book in the series, The Viscount and I, and was about the eldest sibling, Viscount Bridgerton, and his complicated relationship with Kate Sharma.

Rumor had it that the pattern would keep going and that the third season would be based on the third Quinn book, An Offer from a Gentleman, which is about Benedict Bridgerton’s love life.

My, my, there certainly is a lot happening here. pic.twitter.com/YIHjKjukAf — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) August 30, 2022

A statement in the voice of Lady Whistledown was posted to the Bridgerton Twitter account in May, debunking the rumor. The post stated that the show’s third season would center on the romance between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and Miss Penelope Featherington.

Even though the show doesn’t stick to the plot of the books exactly, in the fourth book in the series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin finally starts to see his little sister’s best friend in a new way, just as she finds out something surprising about him. And Penelope has her own secrets, so a relationship between the two is definitely not going to be easy.

Simone Ashley said ‘Bridgerton’ season three is super steamy

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, told E! News at Time100’s Upcoming Gala that the next Bridgerton season will “get super steamy,” calling it “condensation central.” She was excited about the plot of season three and said, “I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts. When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.”

Ashley mentioned the developing romance between Colin and Penelope, the show’s main emphasis in the third season, without revealing any spoilers. The actor explained what to expect by saying, “It’s Polin, love, and new beginnings.”

After season two premiered, Ashley talked exclusively with Deadline about what to expect in season three; “Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” she said.

Will the same cast return for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

BRIDGERTON NEWS: Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) will star as Francesca Bridgerton in Season 3.



She takes over the role from Ruby Stokes who is moving on to star in Netflix's Lockwood & Co. ? Can't wait to welcome Hannah to the family. pic.twitter.com/XEinB4uCFQ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 12, 2022

There has been a cast change. Ruby Stokes, who previously played Francesca Bridgerton, has been cast as the lead in a new Netflix series called Lockwood & Co. Her role as Francesca will be filled by Hannah Dodd — the actor who recently portrayed Sienna Miller’s younger self in Anatomy of a Scandal.

Stokes appeared briefly in the first season and had a starring role in only three episodes of the second. Her character is rather mysterious and reclusive, although she participates in family activities. She is cautious and has a sly sense of humor.

As for the remainder of the cast, Ashley has already expressed her enthusiasm for the script, and we anticipate that the remaining actors will reprise their roles. Given that the books focus primarily on the Bridgerton family, we hope each episode will feature all eight Bridgerton siblings.

When will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 be released?

Season 3 of Bridgerton has yet to receive a release date, but if the show’s prior seasons are any indication, we can probably anticipate it to debut on Netflix in late Spring or Summer of 2023. The streaming service has already started dropping hints and teases for fans about what they may expect from the upcoming season.

