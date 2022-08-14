‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Will Theo and Eloise Reunite?

Eloise Bridgerton has always been skeptical of the goings-on of the ton. She has labeled herself above everyone who feels the need to search for a spouse, and she made it clear from the beginning that she has no interest in being the Diamond of the Season.

(L-R) Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Calam Lynch as Theo | Liam Daniel/Netflix

In season 2, Eloise, in her quest to track down Lady Whistledown, met a young man who so happened to share somewhat similar values and political standing with her. The two bonded, but their love story ended abruptly after being outed by Lady Whistledown. But will Eloise and Theo reunite in season 3?

Theo actor is open to returning for another season, but nothing is confirmed

Season 2 left us with a cliffhanger of what might become of Eloise and Theo. Fans loved that Eloise found her people who didn’t belong to high society and, as a result, got to meet someone she actually felt good about.

Deadline announced that Bridgerton season 3 had added three more cast members, but no news about Theo actor Calam Lynch’s return has been shared. However, the actor remained hopeful and said he was open to further exploring the complicated dynamic between Theo and Eloise.

When asked if he would return, Lynch told The Wrap, “I love the character. I love the relationship with Eloise. I love Claudia Jessie love working with her. So I’m open, you know.”

Will Theo and Eloise reunite? Highly unlikely

And this author does hope that one day Miss Eloise Bridgerton may find her wings. pic.twitter.com/tPJjroUe9o — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 1, 2022

While fans may pine for the couple to reunite in the third season, it seems highly unlikely. The Netflix series tries to follow the Julia Quinn novels as much as possible. Even though it has deviated with some storylines, adding a twist to Eloise’s storyline may harm the original arc.

In the book series, Eloise ends up marrying Penelope’s cousin’s husband, Sir Philip Crane, after Marina dies. The two spend a lot of time together at his house after Marina’s death, and when her brothers find out, they insist Sir Philip to marry Eloise to protect her honor.

Given the events of season 2, it’s unlikely that even the rebellious Eloise may go against her family’s expectations and marry someone with lower social standing. It may not be for herself, but she doesn’t want to go against her family, who may expect the wealth to continue. It’s, therefore, very possible that season 2 was the last we saw of Eloise and Theo.

Eloise’s friendship with Theo almost ruined her family

Eloise hasn’t always seen eye to eye with many of the society’s activities and has been extremely vocal about her distaste for Lady Whistledown and gossip culture. Since the first season, Eloise has made it her mission to track down Whistledown.

She almost came close in the first season but not quite. In the second season, Eloise proved she hadn’t given up and even found out where Whistledown published her articles. In the process, Eloise meets Theo Sharpe, who works at the printer shop where Whistledown’s columns get published.

Theo sparks something in Eloise; for the first time, she is interested in a man. However, their social class and unmarried status poses a huge issue for them and stands in their way. Queen Charlotte starts suspecting Eloise could be Lady Whistledown and threatens to make her family’s life miserable for it after she unknowingly falls for a trap set by the Queen.

Eloise confides in her best friend Penelope (Lady Whistledown), who tries to reason with her about her ties with Theo to prevent the Queen from making good on her promise. Penelope outs Eloise’s secret and her ties to Theo’s political activism to help Eloise get out of the situation. While this helps clear Eloise’s name with Her Majesty, it causes an issue for her and Theo, and they part ways.

