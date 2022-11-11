‘Bridgerton’: Shonda Rhimes Said the Show’s Success Was ‘Proof’ Things Needed to Change

Bridgerton has been one of the biggest series on TV since its debut two years ago. Set in the early 19th century, the series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series showcases love, family, and romance. Each season of the series focuses on one of the Bridgerton siblings as they enter the regency-era marriage market, hoping to find love.

Bridgerton has been so wildly successful that creator/ producer Shonda Rhimes says that it’s proof that the business model needed to change.

‘Bridgerton’ is the most successful Netflix show of all time

The first season of Bridgerton premiered on Christmas Day, 2020. It was just the right thing for people to basque in at the height of the pandemic. The first season followed the romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover), and the self-proclaimed bachelor, Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Fans flocked to their televisions to watch Julia Quinn’s world come to life. Within the first month, Deadline reported that 82 million household’s watched the series within just one month.

Shonda Rhimes said the show’s success was proof things needed to change

For Rhimes, the writer/creator behind Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder, among others, the success of Bridgerton proved to her that “colour-conscious casting” and inclusivity was the right model. “It became clear that the business model for shows needed to change,” she told the UK Times. “Shows with a more inclusive cast have more viewers and make more money, they get more advertising dollars. We showed it was an economic model that was more profitable.”

The series has showcased TV shows and films that benefited from looking more like the world around them than anything else.

Here’s what we know about ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Bridgerton has continued to be a smashing success for the streaming service. Filming for the third season is underway, and this season will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). This means the series will skip ahead to the fourth novel in Quinn’s book series titled, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

As fans of the series know, Penelope has had a crush on Colin for years. However, he’s never really seen her as anyone more than his sister Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) best friend. Now, it appears that Penelope is going to begin putting herself first.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Fans can not wait to watch to see how this all pans out.

