‘Bridgerton’: The Show’s Creators Explained Why they Switched up the Order

Netflix’s acclaimed drama Bridgerton no longer follows the blueprint of Julia Quinn’s novels. Instead of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) being the subject of season 3, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will stand at the center of the drama. Now the show’s creators are explaining why they switched up the order.

Their explanation for the new order makes a great deal of sense.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netflix/ Liam Daniel

‘Bridgerton’ show vs. books

Fans were shocked to learn that Colin and Penelope’s romance would be central to season 3. After all, their story is the subject of Quinn’s fifth novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

“There are eight Bridgerton siblings, so there are eight books. We plan to follow each of their romantic stories,” Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we will be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

Until Netflix announces the Bridgerton season’s subjects, fans have no idea which season will focus on which sibling.

Bridgerton creators explain why they switched the show order

Regarding the series order, the show’s creators have now gotten candid about why switching the show’s order from the books was the best thing to do. While some book loyalists have voiced their frustration, the creators/producers and showrunner expressed that Colin and Penelope have already laid a foundation for their romance from the beginning.

They explained that ordering the series in this way felt more natural.

True friendship can be as rare as a true love match. pic.twitter.com/Q0OpIFjX9S — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 12, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 could focus on Eloise

While some people believe that season 4 will finally get around to showcasing the romance between Benedict and Sophie, others believe the fourth season will put Eloise (Claudia Jessie) front and center. In the first two seasons of Bridgerton, fans learned a lot about Eloise. She is a loyal friend and sister who values her education and books.

However, fans also learned that Eloise had no interest in marriage, courting, or giving up her freedom to become a wife. Since she has played such a central role in the series’ first two seasons, many fans are convinced that Eloise’s love story will be the subject of season 4.

Eloise’s love story is chronicled in Bridgerton book 4, To Sir Philip with Love, and fans met Sir Philip (Chris Fulton) in the first and second seasons. He is married to Penelope Featherington’s cousin Marina Thompson (Ruby Baker).

Fans aren’t sure how a romance between Eloise and Phillip will play out, but there have been hints about it in the season 3 synopsis. It reads, “Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in an improbable place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”