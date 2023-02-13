‘Bridgerton’: Simone Ashley Explained How She Prepped for Her Sex Scenes on the Show

Netflix’s Bridgerton has dazzled fans since its first season. Based on the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, the series centers on the affluent families of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Each season focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling as they look for love. Season 3 is currently in the works, but Simone Ashley is reflecting on her role as Kate Sharma from Season 2.

She explained how she prepped for her sex scenes on the show and hinted at what to expect from the third season.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in 'Bridgerton'

‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes are intense

Though Bridgerton is set during a more conservative time, the sex scenes and intimacy on the show are still very steamy and intense. The scenes take months and careful planning to create. The actors work with an intimacy coordinator on the set, which accounts for safety and comfort.

Moreover, each season of the series brings different levels of steam. During Season 1, fans watched Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé Jean-Page) have tons of sexy time. However, though intense, things between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate were a bit more reserved.

In fact, Ashley gave fans some insight into the prep for those intimate scenes.

‘Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley explained how she prepped for her sex scenes

When it came to prepping for her sex scenes, Ashley knew that a lot was at stake.

“It’s a lot, gearing up for that every day and making sure you have enough sleep, doing whatever you have to do to make you feel ready. I am confident in myself and my body,” The Sunday Times. “I felt very safe. I felt very protected. I was very excited to be doing these scenes where we can show a dark-skinned woman and her body and not be so taboo about it. Especially a dark-skinned Indian woman where maybe they’re represented in a conservative way sometimes.”

Ashley added that her comfort with Bailey also added to the experience. She explained,

Johnny was an amazing co-partner to work with. We worked with an amazing intimacy coordinator who ensured that it was choreographed and a safe space where we could communicate and make sure that we knew exactly what would be happening on the day. And I think that’s something that Johnny and I had throughout the whole series.”

Is there sex in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Fans can expect the heat to be turned up a notch in Bridgerton Season 3. The forthcoming season will showcase the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Ashley has deemed the season “condensation central.”

“I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.” She explained that the season was full of “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”

Fans have already been given a glimpse at what’s to come. “Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”