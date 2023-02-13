‘Bridgerton’: Simone Ashley Revealed What She Hated Most About Filming the Show

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Netflix’s Bridgerton for its third season. The acclaimed drama series is based on the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn. Each season focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling as they look for love in the 19th-century marriage market. Simone Ashley, who stars as Kate Sharma in the series, adores being a part of it.

However, there is one aspect of filming that she absolutely hated.

When does Simone Ashley appear in ‘Bridgerton’?

Ashley appears in the second season of the series as Kate Sharma. A recent transplant from India, she and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive in England along with their mother as guests of Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). Disillusioned with men and the sexism of the marriage market, Kate is content to be single for the rest of her life. Instead, she focuses on marrying Edwina off to a suitable partner and securing their family’s future.

However, Kate doesn’t expect to fall for Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Though the pair try to deny their attraction for one another, especially when Anthony begins pursuing Edwina, the electricity between them eventually wins, and they end up together in the end.

However, as much fun as Ashley had filming the show, she truly hated one aspect of Bridgerton.

The ‘Bridgerton’ corsets were the worst part of filming the show

As lush and intricate as the costumes are on Bridgerton, Ashley found one aspect of them nearly unbearable. “Corsets push everything down to the bottom of your stomach. That means when you take them off, you’ve got a little bump. I hated wearing those corsets filming ‘Bridgerton,'” Ashley told The Sunday Times.

She even explained that she injured herself while wearing one. “I had a lot of pain with the corset,” she said. “I think I tore my shoulder at one point! I realized when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is.”

Thankfully, the actor was able to go corset free for season 3. “Luckily, we’re allowed to wear bras now instead, and that has changed everything for me,” she explained. “I can do a 12-hour day and feel comfortable.”

‘Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley season 3 revelations

Kate won’t be a main character in Bridgerton Season 3, but fans will see how she and Anthony are settling into married life.

“I’m really excited,” she told Grazia. “What’s so special about Bridgeton is that every season there’s a new focus on a new love story. So in season three, I’m really excited for everyone to see Penelope and Collin’s love story unfold because it’s been a long time coming.’ Adding, ‘But I’m equally as excited for everyone to see Kate settling into the Bridgerton family and a little bit more of her backstory as well.”

Moreover, she hinted that things between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will get quite steamy. “I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.” She explained that the season was full of “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”