‘Bridgerton’: Simone Ashley Says the ‘World Is Not Ready’ for Season 3

Bridgerton has captivated fans since its debut in 2020. Set in the early 19th century, the series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, focuses on love, family, and romance. Season 1 of the series followed Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynover) debut on the marriage market. While Season 2 focused on the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in the works, and Ashley is warning fans that fans aren’t ready.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’| Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin’s love story

Since Season 1, fans have watched Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) lust after her best friend Eloise’s older brother Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The two had always been friends, with Penelope keeping up with Colin through letters while he was traveling. However, up until now, Colin has made it abundantly clear that he has never seen Penelope in a romantic light.

However, that is slated to change in season 3. During Netflix’s FYSEE Space’s ATAS panel in May 2023, Coughlan revealed that Penelope and Colin’s love story would take center stage in Season 3.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time, and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” she said during the panel via Buzzfeed. “I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

There is nothing like a new season that brings the chance to say what one has previously left unsaid. pic.twitter.com/pEAdyOK9cb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 19, 2022

Simone Ashley says the world isn’t ready for Season 3

As fans are gearing up to see Penelope and Colin’s love story finally unfold, Simone Ashley, who portrayed the strong-willed Kate Sharma in season 2, says fans are nowhere near ready. “She’s galloping, she’s long, long into the sunset,” Ashley told People about Penelope. “I’m so excited for everyone to see Luke and Nicola’s season. They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it. I think the world’s not ready. They’re both stunning, both such talented actors.”

Since Bridgerton Season 3 is still filming in the U.K., fans won’t likely see any new episodes until Spring 2023 at the very earliest, but here’s to hoping that it’s slightly sooner.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan just gave #TUDUM a sneak peek at Lady Whistledown's first newsletter from Season 3! pic.twitter.com/RBcZX7dKSV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2022

The Bridgertons and the Featheringtons were inspired by famous families

If Bridgerton fans were paying attention to Season 2, they would have realized that Penelope would be joining the Bridgerton family. In the fourth episode of the series, Penelope, who is using wearing a ghastly yellow color like her sisters, is dressed in a striking green gown. Since the Bridgertons typically wear light blue, it was a hint to fans that the two families would be merging soon.

Interestingly, the two families are also loosely based on two famous families. The Feathertingtons were inspired by the Kardashians. “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons, and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?” Coughlan tweeted in 2021. “Because I feel like she should know this.” In an interview with Glamour, she also said that “Penelope is old-school Khloé.”

Moreover, the Bridgertons were inspired by the Kennedys.

