‘Bridgerton’: Simone Ashley Says Season 3 Will Show a Different Side of Kate

Bridgerton is one of the most beloved series on Netflix. Based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, the show chronicles the 19th-century marriage market in regency-era London. Season 1 of the series followed Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynover) debut on the marriage market. While Season 2 focused on the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on a new couple but also showcase a new side of the fearsome Kate.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anthony and Kate won’t be the focus of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

While fans found themselves lusting after Anthony and Kate’s unlikely romance in Bridgerton Season 2, the Viscount and the Viscountess won’t be placed front and center in Season 3. Instead, the new season stars will be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Though the pair have been friends their entire lives, fans shouldn’t expect a warm and fuzzy beginning to the inevitable romance.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports of the Season 3 description. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

In addition to Polin, we will also see glimpses of Kathony’s married life.

It would seem, we have caught a glimpse of a rather scandalous scene. pic.twitter.com/gxLaAQek4M — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 14, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’: Regé-Jean Page Will Not Be Returning for Season 2

Simone Ashley says Season 3 will show a different side of Kate

Fans were introduced to the headstrong Kate, who wanted nothing more than to give her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), the best chance at a happy marriage in Season 2. Despite her best efforts, Kate fell for the debonair and often infuriating Anthony Bridgerton.

Though the focus won’t be on Kathony in Season 2, fans will see more of Kate, and she’s going to be a bit different from the woman that was first introduced in Season 2.

“Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside,” Ashley told Vogue. “They develop that skin because they’re vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She’s f**king nervous, and I think there’s strength in admitting that.

Simone Ashley says ‘the world isn’t ready’ for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

While the spotlight might be on Polin’s romance in the forthcoming season, Ashley says that fans aren’t ready for all the explosive deliciousness coming when Season 3 debuts.

“She’s galloping, she’s long, long into the sunset,” Ashley told People about Penelope. “I’m so excited for everyone to see Luke and Nicola’s season. They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it. I think the world’s not ready. They’re both stunning, both such talented actors.”

Ashley also told E! News that will “get super-steamy.” She explains that things between Colin and Penelope are about to be “condensation central.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Finally Watching ‘Bridgerton’ and She’s ‘Not OK’