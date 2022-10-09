‘Bridgerton’ Star Charithra Chandran Says She’s Too ‘Dark’ to Work in Bollywood and Knows ‘It’s Confusing to Western Audiences’

Charithra Chandran made a splash with her performance as Edwina Sharma on Bridgerton. Recently, the actor, who’s stepped away from the Netflix show to pursue other projects, opened up about her past experiences with colorism. Chandran suggested she might be “too dark” to work in Bollywood.

Charithra Chandran praises shows like ‘Bridgerton’ for casting South Asian actors

Chandran and her co-star Simone Ashley play sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2. The show celebrates the characters’ culture by highlighting Indian phrases, clothing, and traditions.

I have seen beauty but Charithra Chandran is a discovery ?? pic.twitter.com/IFhHgJuzm5 — Jola (@Jollz) March 28, 2022

When talking to The Indian Express, Chandran praised Bridgerton for its casting. She described how the lack and availability of roles affect minority actors.

“It’s exciting because those opportunities are available to us on a practical level,” the 25-year-old explained. “There are now enough roles for us. When there are so few opportunities afforded to you in all different industries, people of color are often convinced there’s only one seat at the table.”

“So, we almost self-cannibalize,” Chandran continued. “We start seeing each other as competition instead of collaborators and companions. With so many more roles being available, we can form a community.”

‘Bridgerton’ star Charithra Chandran explains why she might be ‘too dark’ for Bollywood

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Chandran is a British actor born to Indian parents from Tamil Nadu. She told Conde Nast Traveler that she considers India a “home.” But when asked if she would want to work in Bollywood, she called out the country’s issues with colorism and suggested her skin tone may not be welcomed by the industry.

“At this current moment in the Indian film industry, I suspect I’m too dark and don’t have enough connections to be offered anything,” Chandran said.

The Bridgerton star noted that perspectives on beauty differ in the West, where progressive cultural shifts have fostered a celebration of all skin colors. But she suggested things aren’t the same in India.

No thoughts, just Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran making us swell with pride ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/nLt8fbnb9Y — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 26, 2022

“They wouldn’t hire me,” she said in her chat with The Indian Express. “I’m not hundred percent sure if Indian audiences would want to see me because I’m not the Indian standard of beauty. It’s confusing to Western audiences when I’ve just played ‘the diamond of the season’ in the biggest show in the world.”

Chandran also revealed that before Bridgerton, she was conscious of her skin color, and would think twice before going out in the sun. But after the show, she’s learned to embrace it and hopes others will too.

“I think (colourism) is pervasive and affects every part of your life,” Chandran shared. “I hadn’t realized how restrictive my life had been until I was cast in Bridgerton. Now it’s not even something I think about. That’s a massive burden off of my shoulders. If I can give that to other women, that’s the most amazing thing.”

Charitra Chandran is working on a new feature film

Amazon Prime Video has bought new comedy film How To Date Billy Walsh, starring @SebastianCroft, Charithra Chandran, @_TannerBuchanan, @GuzKhanOfficial, @nickjfrost, Lucy Punch & Kunal Nayyar. https://t.co/tuDFdpRhXM pic.twitter.com/mT68ui9gtH — British Comedy Guide (@BritishComedy) August 25, 2022

After the success of Bridgerton Season 2, the sky’s the limit for Chandran. She won’t return for Season 3, but fans will get to see her on the big screen soon.

“I’m currently shooting my first feature for Prime Video, which is exciting,” she told Condé Nast Traveler. “It’s been a wonderful experience and a completely different role to anything I’ve done before.”

Her new movie, How to Date Billy Walsh, stars Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan and The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar. A release date has not been announced.

