‘Bridgerton’: Here’s What’s Different About Season 3

Bridgerton is a fan favorite on Netflix. The series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, focuses on love, family, and romance. The third season is set to follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in production; here is what’s different about this season.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will focus on the romance between Penelope and Colin

The last time fans saw Colin and Penelope together, Colin boasted to his friends that he wouldn’t court Penelope if she was the last woman on earth. Though the third season of the series is set to center on their romance, the pair won’t be starting off on a good footing.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

There is nothing like a new season that brings the chance to say what one has previously left unsaid. pic.twitter.com/pEAdyOK9cb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 19, 2022

Here’s what’s different about Season 3

The third season of Bridgerton is on the horizon. The series will not follow the same order as Quinn’s novels for the first time. Skipping over Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) story, which is showcased in the third Bridgerton book, An Offer From A Gentleman, fans will see Polin come together, showcased in book four, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

While fans can expect to see many familiar faces, there will be some differences this season. This sexiness level is slated to be more on par with Season 1 of Bridgerton instead of the more toned-down second season.

Moreover, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) will find herself in a bit of trouble. “There will be the next Bridgerton child, in this case, Colin, and we’ll find out what his romantic outworkings are; there’ll be a bit of How’s Your Father, no doubt, there’ll be some lovely frocks, there’ll be some lovely locations,” the actor told Metro U.K. “I will have some trouble that comes at me in surprising ways, and it’ll be more of the same, but with surprises. It’s got extra glam to it this season, I would say. Some of the structures that we’ve got for the storytelling we’ve got this season are slightly different and slightly new, and that’s refreshing.”

It would appear Miss Featherington looks absolutely ravishing in any color ? And many thanks to Sir @CampbellAddy and Miss Maya Zepinic for their most enchanting involvement. pic.twitter.com/46bzSpACcb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 4, 2022

Penelope could have a new best friend in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

At the end of the second season, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) discovered that Penelope was behind Lady Whistledown. Not only had her best friend lied to her, but Penelope also tarnished her reputation to keep her identity hidden. Though the women were as close as sisters, we doubt this is something they will be able to recover from quickly.

However, knowing that Penelope will be focusing on herself and her self-confidence, it’s likely that she will strike up a friendship with a Bridgerton newcomer. Deadline reports that Black Sails alum Hannah New has been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

While Penelope could certainly learn a lot from Lady Tilley, fans are still crossing their fingers for a reunion with Eloise.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Finally Watching ‘Bridgerton’ and She’s ‘Not OK’