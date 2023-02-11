‘Bridgerton’: The Show Works Because the Cast Rotates

Bridgerton is one of the biggest shows on television. The acclaimed drama series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books. Set in the early 19th century, the show centers on the trials and tribulations of finding love during that time, especially in the elite Regency-era marriage market.

Fans eagerly await season 3, but news of cast changes is causing some tension. However, Bridgerton only works because the cast continuously rotates each season. It’s actually a central component of the success of the show.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel via Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will debut soon

Fans are thrilled that a new season of Bridgerton will debut on Netflix this season. The plot points for season 3 are being pulled from Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. The season will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

The ‘Bridgerton’ cast rotates

Fans were devastated when Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings, did not return for season 2. Now, Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton, has announced that she will not be appearing ins season 3. However, she did suggest she would be open to returning in the future.

While fans are disappointed to lose some of their faves, Bridgerton works because the cast rotates. Though there is a massive cast list, Bridgerton isn’t really an ensemble show. After all, the show is meant to focus on two star-crossed lovers and the romance between them.

While other players move around in the background, the audience needs to be wholly invested in the central characters of the season for the series to work and continue to evolve.

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

The ‘Bridgerton’ books no longer inform the show

While the Bridgerton series is based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the books no longer inform the show. “There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are definitely planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

In addition to going out of order, there have been some major updates to the storyline. In Romancing Mr. Brigerton, Penelope catches Colin’s eye only after she’s lost a bunch of weight. The series scrapped that problematic angle and instead focused solely on Penelope’s self-confidence and a more glamorous hair and makeup look.

In fact, some fans believe that Bridgerton Season 4 will focus on Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and the events of the fifth book, To Sir Phillip, With Love.