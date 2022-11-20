‘Bridgerton’: A Writer From the Series Says Writing the Sex Scenes Was Awkward

Netflix’s Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. The acclaimed series is set in the early 19th century. The series focuses on love, family, romance, and finding true love.

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in production, and it’s expected to get super steamy. However, one Bridgerton writer says writing all of those sex scenes can get pretty awkward.

Kanthony in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

‘Bridgeton’ is known for intense sex scenes

One of the things that has stood out about Bridgerton is though it’s set in the 19th century, it doesn’t shy away from intense sex scenes. In fact, one three-minute scene from Season 1 took months to film. According to Startefacts, the sequence was shot in various locations around the U.K. They report, “There were both inside scenes, outside scenes, daytime scenes, and night-time scenes as well as scenes against walls, on flagstone floors, and in beds, which all added to the complexity of things.”

Moreover, Bridgerton’s actors work with an intimacy coordinator to ensure everyone feels safe and cared for.

“I knew exactly when Regé was gonna touch me and where and for how long, and he knew the same with me,” Phoebe Dynevor told Elle. “It was all very choreographed. It made the scenes almost better for it because we both felt safe and secure in what we were doing, and that’s when we could really go for it.”

This author has never left. https://t.co/8S7PNZDnXt — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 18, 2022

A writer says writing the sex scenes was awkward

Still, before the actors are ever working on the scenes, they have to be written, which has proven pretty awkward for the series’ writers. “[It was] one of the most awkward moments of my career … I was having fun, but then I remembered my boss would read them … he had asked for them to be detailed,” Jess Brownell, a writer-producer on Bridgerton, told Sunday Times.

Luckily, all of Brownell’s awkwardness was for the greater good.

This is why some seasons of ‘Bridgerton’ are sexier than others

Although fans adored the tension between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) in Season 2, the sex scenes simply weren’t as plentiful as the ones between Daphne (Phoebe Dynover) and Simon (Rage-Jean Page) in Season 1. However, creator/ producer Shonda Rhimes says that’s on purpose.

“Every character’s romantic life is different,” explained Shonda Rhimes via Who. “It would be weird if everybody had the same kind of sex life…What is great about season two is it is about longing.”

Co-creator and former showrunner Chris Van Dusen explained that no relationship or romance is the same “It all serves a larger purpose and it’s a different story this season,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Different characters, where we’re with Anthony and Kate most of the season, and that’s very different from Daphne and Simon.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Finally Watching ‘Bridgerton’ and She’s ‘Not OK’