British Royal Family Body Language Rarely Includes Crossing Arms for a Simple Reason

It’s uncommon to see members of the British royal family with their arms crossed.

The reason is, according to a body language expert, they’re not “supposed to do body barrier rituals in public.”

However, royal family body language does include less obvious “barrier rituals.”

Think of British royal family body language and, chances are, certain images come to mind. They might include beaming “royal smiles” from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Or, perhaps, King Charles III with his signature hand-in-pocket move. Whatever the image, it’s unlikely royal family body language includes the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, or any other royal, crossing their arms. The reason? It’s apparently frowned upon.

‘Barrier rituals’ are a no-go when it comes to royal family body language

Royal family body language says a lot. Practically every move a royal makes, from the turn of their head to how they hold hands, is dissected. So it’s only natural royals might avoid certain gestures in favor of others to project a certain image.

Enter what body language expert Judi James calls “barrier rituals.” Just like the name implies, these might be things royals — or non-royals — do to create space between themselves and others. And, according to the expert, they’re a no-no in royal family body language.

“Royals aren’t supposed to do body barrier rituals in public,” James told the U.K.’s The Sun, adding it’s “why they rarely, if ever, cross their arms.”

However, that isn’t to say royal family body language isn’t without some barrier gestures. Royals might exhibit similar, albeit less obvious movements, when they step out in public.

Royal family body language: Prince William’s known to clasp his hands during moments of stress

Analyzing royal family body language during a rare joint appearance of William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, James noted William’s hands. Particularly, how the 40-year-old, who is now first in the line of succession, did a barrier gesture.

“William does use a fig leaf gesture under pressure, with his hands clasped over his lower torso,” James said looking at footage of the couples outside Windsor Castle.

Otherwise, he “tends to do a mimed or truncated barrier ritual” such as putting a hand on his stomach. “It’s an excuse to bring one arm across the body in a self-protective ritual,” James explained.

The expert also clocked a subtle “barrier gesture” from William at a June 2022 service for the queen.

“There was the opposite to an acknowledgment from William as he walked past Harry’s row during the parade out of the service,” she told the U.K.’s Mirror. “He appeared to turn his head in the other direction for a moment, raising his order of service high in a barrier gesture.”

Meghan Markle appeared to use her hair and hands to create distance in 2019

William’s not the only British royal to engage in “barrier rituals.” Back in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex’s body language appeared to include “barrier rituals” at the One Young World Summit.

Meghan wore her hair down which “created the option of ‘curtains’ that provided a ‘cut-off’ to partially hide behind,” James said at the time.

Additionally, Meghan, now 41, held her hands in a way that suggested another “barrier” to the expert. “She seems to be holding one hand or both high to her body and, again, this trait can suggest the desire to create a partial barrier,” James said.

Furthermore, when Meghan brought her hands close to her face as she clapped, it can be interpreted as a “comfort-barrier ritual.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

