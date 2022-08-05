Britney Spears Earned a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Faster Than Beyoncé

Many people are curious about what Britney Spears is up to nowadays. After she finally left her conservatorship, she hesitated to return to music. After all, the idol has dealt with a lot during her career.

Nevertheless, Spears did enjoy some ups after reaching stardom. The industry once awarded her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Not only did she get the spot early in her career, but she earned it faster than Beyoncé.

Britney Spears and Beyoncé’s respective careers

In the late 1990s, many people became aware of a rising pop sensation named Britney Spears. She released her first album, and it quickly topped the charts. In the following years, she produced many best-selling singles like “Toxic.”

However, Spears has done other things in her career besides music. For example, she has appeared as herself in multiple films and TV shows. Additionally, she secured a book deal earlier this year to share what her life was like in a conservatorship.

Another pop icon from the same era is Beyoncé, who began her career as a child. She first joined an all-girls group that changed its name to Destiny’s Child. By the time she turned 10, she had at least 50 song titles under her belt.

Eventually, Beyoncé parted ways and pursued a solo career. She has produced multiple hits like “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Furthermore, Beyoncé has collaborated with several other famous artists. For example, she and Spears once worked on a Pepsi commercial.

Spears got her Hollywood Walk of Fame star before Beyoncé

Britney Spears is one of the many celebrities with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Giggster, the famed singer earned her spot in 2003. Furthermore, she received the star quicker than some of her fellow artists.

It took Spears about four years from the day she released her first studio album to obtain it. She made her debut in 1999 with the hit album …Baby One More Time. Not only did Spears earn the achievement fast, but she also managed to beat Beyoncé.

Beyoncé got a chance to enjoy the prestige of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. She got the award roughly eight years after she helped release the debut album Destiny’s Child. However, the artist shares the spot with other group members of Destiny’s Child.

Currently, Beyoncé has not obtained the accolade for her work as a solo artist. Nevertheless, she has enjoyed plenty of other awards for her hit music. Perhaps, she will get to surprise fans with news of a star under her own name.

Britney Spears also beat other artists to a star

Britney Spears and her Hollywood Walk of Fame star | J. Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Beyoncé is not the only recording artist Britney Spears has beaten in the race to the Walk of Fame. The second fastest singer to get their star is Jennifer Hudson. Hudson received her honors in 2013, five years after her first album of the same name.

Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera rose to fame the same year as Spears did. However, it took her about 11 years to make it to the Walk of Fame. Aguilera joined the ranks in 2010.

A few other famous artists debuted before Spears but earned their stars much later. For instance, Alejandro Fernández released his self-named album in 1992. However, his achievement came 13 years after the fact.

Another example is Tim McGraw, who got his start in 1993. His Hollywood Walk of Fame star arrived 13 years after his first studio album. It would seem that the time it takes to earn the accolade varies from singer to singer.

